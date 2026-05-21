Supernanny's Meghann Cooke: From 'Bratty' Behaviour to Teacher and TikTok Star

Meghann Cooke, who was known for her 'bratty' behaviour on Supernanny, has turned her life around and become a teacher and TikTok star. However, not all of the children who appeared on the show have been so fortunate.

Supernanny 's Meghann Cooke , who was known for her 'bratty' behaviour on the show, has turned her life around and become a teacher and TikTok star.

However, not all of the children who appeared on the show have been so fortunate. Callum Steer, who was in the 2004 series of Supernanny, was arrested and imprisoned in 2023, aged 23, after stabbing someone. Meghann's appearance on Celebs Go Dating recently, during a date with former England rugby player James Haskell, has sparked a renewed interest in the lives of the children who appeared on the show.

The question remains, did Supernanny have its desired impact on the kids and improve their lives, or were they too far down the rotten path to help? Meghann appeared on Supernanny when she was just nine years old, clashing with Jo over her behaviour. She was particularly savvy with words and in one instance turned to the camera to correct an accusation that she had pinched another child by declaring 'I didn't pinch her, I hit her!

'. Meghann was even slapped by Jo during the programme. In a since deleted clip on TikTok, Meghann insisted that she didn't think Jo had had an impact on the family and instead she attributed the improvement in family dynamics to her family growing in closeness. She explained: 'Over a few years after Jo visited us, we grew up and the dynamic changed in our family and that made us behave better.

' Meghann is now a mother to her own son, with her sister Gabriella previously telling the Daily Mail: 'Meghann is a good mum, and ironically her child is an angel. He is six now, he loves school, is very loving and well behaved, we are really blessed with him.





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