Supernanny's Lasting Impact on Children and Family Dyanmics

Investigates whether Supernanny had a positive long-term impact on the children it featured or if their behavior didn't change.

Supernanny captivated the nation in the early 2000s, sending no-nonsense parenting expert Jo Frost to discipline some of Britain's naughtiest children. However, has Supernanny had its desired impact on the kids and improved their lives, or were they too far down the rotten path to help?

A case in point is Meghann Cooke, who appeared on the show as a nine-year-old, clashing with Jo Frost over her behavior. Now, over two decades later, she reappeared on 'Celebs Go Dating' with former England rugby player James Haskell. Meghann attributes her family's improvement in dynamics to her family growing in closeness, while others wonder if Supernanny had the desired impact.

Callum Steer, who featured in the 2004 series of Supernanny, was arrested and imprisoned in 2023, aged 23, after stabbing someone





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Supernanny Jo Frost Meghann Cooke Celebs Go Dating Callum Steer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Massapequa students defiantly paint huge, lasting Chiefs message in defiance of Gov. Hochul: ‘Always a Chief’“This Chief pride — we’re very proud of our school. We’re proud of our staff and everything. We’ve got people honking all the time in support when they drive by.&8221…

Read more »

The Varying Lives of Children Who Appeared on 'Supernanny'The article delves into the aftermath of Supernanny 20 years later, exploring the varying lives of the children who appeared in the hit show. The story focuses on the life of Meghann Cooke, who appeared on Supernanny at nine and clashed with Jo Frost.

Read more »

Rubio New Delhi visit: Protect religious freedom or risk lasting damageAs Rubio prepares to head to New Delhi, India is set to consider amending its Foreign Contribution Regulation Act — an attack on religious freedom.

Read more »

Supernanny's Meghann Cooke: From 'Bratty' Behaviour to Teacher and TikTok StarMeghann Cooke, who was known for her 'bratty' behaviour on Supernanny, has turned her life around and become a teacher and TikTok star. However, not all of the children who appeared on the show have been so fortunate.

Read more »