Supermodels' Dramatic Overhaul: Plastic Surgeons Weigh In on Possible Procedures

Supermodels have been known to show off their faces on billboards and in magazine spreads, so when they debut a new look, it's particularly shocking to fans. Take Izabel Goulart, a Brazilian beauty who was branded as 'unrecognizable' last month after she appeared at an event in Cannes looking very different.

Supermodels have been known to show off their faces on billboards and in magazine spreads, so when they debut a new look, it's particularly shocking to fans.

Take Izabel Goulart, a Brazilian beauty who was branded as 'unrecognizable' last month after she appeared at an event in Cannes looking very different. She walked the film festival's red carpet with a noticeably taut visage, while her striking eyes appeared to be slightly asymmetrical. People took to social media to discuss her changing appearance in droves, with one stating that she 'turned into a whole different person' and another asking: 'What happened to her face?

Why does she look so different? It's not even her.

' Goulart, who has never publicly admitted to any major cosmetic surgery procedures, is not the only supermodel to leave fans stunned by showcasing a dramatic overhaul. In fact, many of the fashion industry's most famous faces have undergone some serious transformations over the years - from Adriana Lima to Heidi Klum to Behati Prinsloo. Now, plastic surgeons, who did not treat the stars directly, have weighed in on the potential procedures that these supermodels may have gotten.

Izabel Goulart was branded as 'unrecognizable' last month after she appeared at an event in Cannes looking very different. She's seen left in 2016 and right in Cannes last month. She walked the film festival's red carpet with a noticeably taut visage, while her striking eyes appeared to be slightly asymmetrical. While she hasn't named the exact treatments she's tried out, Goulart did previously confirm that she has skin treatments either 'once a year' or 'once every six months.

' She's seen in 2015. Goulart, 41, sent social media into a frenzy when she walked the carpet in Cannes last month. The former Victoria's Secret angel is notably a global ambassador for Merz Aesthetics, which offers injectable treatments including the neurotoxin Xeomin and the collagen-stimulating dermal filler Radiesse. While she hasn't named the exact treatments she's tried out, Goulart did confirm that she has skin treatments either 'once a year' or 'once every six months.

' 'Medical aesthetics is about feeling good inside and out and doing all the things that empower yourself,' Goulart said. 'So, choosing the right treatments has always been very important for me. And science is what fascinates me.

' Dr Sean McNally, a board-certified plastic surgeon, based in Portland, Oregon, told the Daily Mail that the star looks like 'she's had a recent browlift' after analyzing photos of her recently and when she was younger. 'Higher brow arch. Given that her hairline looks higher, I'd suspect it was an endoscopic brow lift,' he said.

'And I suspect filler for her to the midface, in the cheeks. ' Adriana Lima, 44, raised eyebrows when she attended the Hunger Games: The Ballard of Songbirds & Snakes premiere in November 2023. She's seen left in 2017 and right in 2023. Fans claimed she had noticeable changes to her face, and it sparked immense speculation that she had gotten cosmetic enhancements.

At the time, Lima addressed the rumors, writing on Instagram: 'This is the face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two pre-teens, one active boy, a one-year-old learning to walk and three dogs... thanks for your concern.

' New York-based plastic surgeon Dr Jennifer Levine told the Daily Mail at the time that a number of procedures that could have led to her 'swollen' appearance, including fillers and a surgical brow lift - although she noted that it could also be caused by medications or health issues. 'It appears that her face is swollen around the eyes and mouth especially, as her eyes seem smaller, the brow is unnaturally angled and her smile seems less genuine,' she explained.

'It is possible that she has had a combination of fillers, threads and some neuromodulators. It is also possible that she has had a facelift or some other type of surgical procedure.

However, without more information, it is impossible to say for sure what procedures she may have undergone





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