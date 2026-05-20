Supermodels Attend Cannes Film Festival Premiere

Bella Hadid, Heidi Klum, Irina Shayk, Bar Refaeli, and Ruth Wilson were among the supermodels who attended the La Bataille de Gaulle, L'Age de Fer premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday night. Model Irina Shayk, 40, exuded glamour in a champagne coloured silk dress, while Bar Refaeli, 40, dazzled in a strapless bejewelled dress. Actress Ruth Wilson, 44, commanded attention in a pink satin floral gown which had voluminous sleeves. Zara McDermott, meanwhile, cut a defiant figure after becoming the victim of a vicious AI deepfake campaign.

The supermodels were out in force during the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday night as Bella Hadid and Heidi Klum attended the La Bataille de Gaulle, L'Age de Fer premiere.

Model Irina Shayk, 40, exuded glamour in a champagne coloured silk dress, while Bar Refaeli, 40, dazzled in a strapless bejewelled dress. Actress Ruth Wilson, 44, commanded attention in a pink satin floral gown which had voluminous sleeves. Zara McDermott, meanwhile, cut a defiant figure, after becoming the victim of a vicious AI deepfake campaign.

The former Love Island contestant, currently in a relationship with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, was pictured accepting a platonic kiss from Joey Essex at a recent event, which sparked wild cheating rumours





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Bella Hadid Heidi Klum Irina Shayk Bar Refaeli Ruth Wilson Zara Mcdermott Cannes Film Festival Deepfake Joey Essex La Bataille De Gaulle Artist

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