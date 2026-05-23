Supermarkets Install GPS Trackers, Smart Cabinets, and Meat Nets to Combat Shoplifting Epidemic

The latest measures include adding GPS trackers to grocery items, placing them in locked plastic boxes, and implementing trials of 'meat nets' with security tags on certain joints of meat.

GPS trackers are being fitted to grocery items including sausages, steak, and beef in the latest bid from supermarkets to stop the shoplifting epidemic plaguing Britain's high streets.

In another attempt to deter shoplifters, the items are also placed in locked plastic boxes. Waterstones will begin locking bottles of champagne in new 'smart cabinets', while other retailers are trialling 'meat nets' with security tags on certain joints of meat. The supermarkets have also introduced body-worn cameras for security guards, stronger CCTV, fortified kiosks, and covert guards trained to tackle thieves.

Overall retail crime at Co-op is down by 21 per cent, while anti-social behaviour and abuse is down 36 per cent, and physical assaults are down 31 per cent





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Co-Op Waitrose Costa Coffee GPS Trackers Smart Cabinets Meat Nets Shoplifting Epidemic Physical Assaults Anti-Social Behaviour And Abuse

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