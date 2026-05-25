Supermarket Wine Guide: Helen McGinn's Top Picks

Wine expert Helen McGinn releases her first book featuring her top picks from main supermarkets across the UK. With over 30 years of experience, McGinn shares her expert advice on finding the best value wines, and offers three tips for a successful supermarket wine trip.

Even after 30 years in the business, wine expert Helen McGinn still gets a thrill when sharing her favorite supermarket wines with others. Today, she releases her first book, The Supermarket Wine Guide , featuring her top picks from main supermarkets across the UK.

With her extensive experience tasting thousands of wines each year, McGinn shares her top picks and offers three tips for a successful supermarket wine trip. From perfect party fizz to incredible value summer reds, The Supermarket Wine Guide has something for everyone





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Tips to Boost Your Wine Game with Helen McGinn's Supermarket Wine GuideInternational wine expert Helen McGinn is here to share her top picks from UK supermarkets and expert tips to help you find your perfect bottle. With her Supermarket Wine Guide, she aims to give you the confidence to try something new and discover the hidden gems in your local supermarket wine aisle.

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