Supermarket Peanut Butter Therapy Shows Promise in Desensitizing Children with Peanut Allergies

A new study reveals that a peanut butter therapy using gradually increasing amounts of supermarket peanut butter can significantly desensitize children with peanut allergies, offering a more effective alternative to traditional avoidance methods.

A groundbreaking study published on February 10th in indicates that a peanut butter therapy, gradually increasing amounts of supermarket peanut butter , can significantly desensitize children with peanut allergies. This approach proved to be more effective than traditional avoidance methods for children who could already tolerate half a peanut or more. The study, led by Dr.

Scott Sicherer, director of the Elliot and Roslyn Jaffe Food Allergy Institute at Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital in New York, involved 73 participants aged 4-14 years. 38 children were assigned to the peanut butter immunotherapy (P-OIT) group, while 35 were placed in the avoidance group. The primary analysis revealed a 100% success rate for ingestion in the P-OIT group compared to only 21% in the avoidance group. Sustained unresponsiveness to peanuts was observed in 68.4% of the P-OIT group versus 8.6% in the avoidance group. Notably, the study demonstrated that the therapeutic effects of P-OIT were long-lasting. Children who could tolerate 9 grams of peanut butter during the feeding test maintained this tolerance even after an 8-week period of complete peanut avoidance. This suggests that P-OIT can lead to sustained desensitization, providing lasting relief from peanut allergy symptoms for these children.Dr. Antonella Cianferoni, an assistant professor of pediatrics at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, commended the study's findings, emphasizing the potential of oral immunotherapy in safely reintroducing foods for children with allergies. The use of commercially available peanut butter instead of FDA-approved peanut protein is a significant advancement, making treatment more accessible and cost-effective. Dr. Cianferoni stressed the importance of strict medical supervision during P-OIT, highlighting the need for careful monitoring and individualized treatment plans. She also pointed out that the long-lasting effects observed in this study offer hope for a future where children with peanut allergies can enjoy a wider range of foods without fear of adverse reactions.





