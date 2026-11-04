Supermarket Cyberattacks: European Retail Chains Hit by Refrigeration Hacks

Coordinated cyberattacks on supermarket refrigeration units across Europe cause massive food waste and supply shortages, exposing critical security flaws in operational technology.

Europe an supermarkets faced unprecedented disruption last month after a coordinated cyberattack targeted refrigeration systems, causing widespread spoilage of frozen and chilled goods. The initial assault began on Sunday, October 11, affecting 700 stores and triggering temperature spikes that ruined hundreds of millions of euros worth of food. Major retail chains including Cooperative U, Carrefour, Intermarche, Monoprix, and Netto were among the victims of this destructive digital intrusion.

Unprecedented Disruption of Retail Infrastructure

The scale of the October 11 incident was severe, with freezer temperatures in the worst-affected shops soaring to 80C, a heat level equivalent to a typical sauna. This extreme heat caused plastic and cardboard packaging to ignite, resulting in small fires within several supermarkets. Cooperative U suffered significant losses, with approximately five percent of its 2,000 stores directly impacted by the malfunctioning units.

Also read European countries hit by supermarket freezer cyberattacks

The destruction did not end in France. Just three weeks later, on a Monday in November, a second wave of attacks struck approximately 100 stores across Europe. Nations including Sweden, Belgium, Ireland, Finland, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands reported compromised refrigeration systems. In these locations, food stored at minus 27C was heated to more than 50C, ruining tens of millions of euros in product.

Deliberate Attempt to Disrupt Supply Chains

Christophe Hansen, the EU agriculture and food commissioner, explicitly characterized the second incident as a deliberate attempt to disrupt the food supply chain. The attacks resulted in visible empty shelves and shortages in supermarkets, raising alarms about the resilience of European food logistics. While the disruptions were significant for consumers, the larger processing and storage facilities remained unaffected, allowing retail shelves to be restocked promptly.

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Despite the rapid restocking, the events have exacerbated concerns regarding supply chain readiness. Governments across the region are urging citizens to stockpile for emergencies. British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting recently advised the public to hoard supplies for 72 hours, while Swedish authorities have adopted stricter measures, advising residents to be self-sufficient for up to a week.

Basic Security Flaws Enable the Hacks

Vincent Strubel, the head of the French cyber security agency ANSSI, revealed that the attacks were facilitated by basic security flaws in the computer software controlling the refrigerators. Unlike sophisticated heists involving cryptocurrency, these breaches exploited easily accessible vulnerabilities in operational technology. These are everyday business items, such as fridges and fire alarms, connected to the internet but lacking prioritized cyber protection.

Daniel Des Santos, vice president of research at cyber security firm Forescout, explained that many systems were secured using default credentials. Preset passwords such as admin or 1234 are often listed in instruction manuals available online. Hackers utilized these publicly available logins to access the systems and force units into defrost mode, rapidly increasing internal temperatures.

Shadow Warfare and National Security Warnings

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, and no ransom was demanded, ruling out typical criminal gangs and pointing toward state-sponsored shadow warfare. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) warned in its annual review that by 2028, nations like China and Russia will likely use AI-driven cyber tactics for geopolitical goals. The UK has already recorded at least 1,831 cyberattacks this year, with 80 deemed of national significance.

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The vulnerability of these systems poses a continued risk to Western infrastructure. Store managers in affected regions, such as southern Sweden, reported being locked out of their own systems, unable to adjust temperatures despite knowing the units were failing. As AI makes exposing security failings easier, the incident highlights a critical gap in the protection of essential retail infrastructure across Europe.