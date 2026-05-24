Superman's Reinvention in DCU and Absolute Universe

The Man of Steel has undergone a major reinvention in both the DCU and the Absolute Universe, with each universe reimagining him in bold, era-defining ways. The DCU's Superman (2025) introduced Ultraman, while DC's Absolute Universe transformed several major Superman villains with dramatic origin changes and redesigns.

Superman has been on a legendary run over the last two years, with the Man of Steel making a major impact in both James Gunn’s DCU through Superman (2025) and DC’s best-selling Absolute Universe title, Absolute Superman .

Each universe has reimagined Superman in bold, era-defining ways, accompanied by major design overhauls. These fresh interpretations have also extended to the hero’s rogues' gallery, with DC now unveiling its latest villain redesign ahead of the Man of Steel’s next appearance. Both the DCU and the Absolute Universe have revitalized Superman in exciting ways, with much of that reinvention centered around his iconic villains.

In Superman (2025), for example, James Gunn introduced Ultraman to the DCU, but the character’s debut came with a major reworking of his comic book lore. Meanwhile, DC’s Absolute Universe, a world created by Darkseid that reimagines classic heroes and origins through a darker lens, has pushed these reinventions even further than what audiences saw in Gunn’s film.

Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval’s Absolute Superman has already transformed several major Superman villains, with many of these new interpretations featuring dramatic origin changes and redesigns that radically separate them from their traditional comic counterparts





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