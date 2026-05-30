Superman's Iconic Scene Recreated in 'Spider-Noir'

Nicolas Cage's 'Spider-Noir' pays homage to Christopher Reeve's 'Superman II', with a scene echoing Reeve's iconic rescue. Both actors have played Superman, with their versions appearing together in 'The Flash'.

Superman, the quintessential superhero, has been portrayed by numerous actors in live-action, with Christopher Reeve's iteration being the gold standard. Reeve's iconic performance in 'Superman II' inspired a scene in the recent Amazon Prime series 'Spider-Noir', where Nicolas Cage's character, Ben Reilly, saves Li Jun Li's Cat Hardy from a fall, mirroring Reeve's rescue of Margot Kidder's Lois Lane.

Cage, like Reeve, has played Superman, albeit briefly in 'The Flash'. Both actors' versions of the Man of Steel appeared together in 'The Flash', standing side by side with Helen Slater's Supergirl.

'Spider-Noir', set in 1930s New York, follows an aging private investigator grappling with his past life as a superhero





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