Superman Movie Set to Feature Classic Nuclear Kryptonite Ray-Gun After 60 Years

The new Superman film includes the Nuclear Kryptonite Ray-Gun, a weapon from Silver Age comics, as part of Lex Luthor's ARGUS-backed efforts to contain the hero while Brainiac threatens Earth.

The upcoming Superman movie, currently in production, is set to feature a classic anti- Superman weapon that hasn't appeared on screen for 60 years. The story will see Superman forced to team up with his long-time adversary Lex Luthor to confront an even greater threat: the cosmic villain Brainiac .

The film's production photos reveal key elements such as fight scenes, Lex Luthor's iconic green armor, and a potentially threatening encounter with a space-based antagonist. Most notably, images show a man on set holding a weapon that closely matches a classic DC Comics armament: the Nuclear Kryptonite Ray-Gun. One particular post features Superman walking with his costume singed around the midsection, hinting at a recent battle, while the gun is visibly present in the hands of a crew member.

This weapon, first introduced over six decades ago, was designed by Lex Luthor as a beam weapon capable of firing Green Kryptonite rays. Its comic history includes a debut in Superman #282 (1961) by Jerry Siegel and Jim Mooney, and a disastrous early attempt to use it against Supergirl in Superman #286 (1962) where Luthor accidentally killed himself. Supergirl, believing Luthor deserved a prison sentence rather than death, later restored his life and returned him to jail.

In the new DC Universe under James Gunn, the Nuclear Kryptonite Ray-Gun is expected to be reimagined not as a standalone villain tool but as part of a broader strategy. Rather than being a weapon Luthor keeps for himself, it may be developed for ARGUS-the advanced research group within the DCU-as a means to neutralize Superman should he become a threat.

This aligns with Luthor's history of creating devices like the Energy Disruptor (from the DC Animated Universe, which strips heroes of their powers) and the Deconstructor. The presence of the Nuclear Kryptonite Ray-Gun suggests that ARGUS, Rick Flag Sr., and Lex Luthor remain committed to developing contingency plans against Superman, even as Brainiac looms as a planetary danger. This could backfire if the weapon is needed against Brainiac but instead leaves Earth vulnerable without its strongest defender.

For fans, the inclusion of such a vintage element adds a layer of nostalgic Easter egg, consistent with James Gunn's approach to blending classic comic lore with fresh storytelling. The movie's blend of forced alliance, ancient villainy, and retro tech points to a narrative that balances homage with innovation, promising both spectacle and deep-cut references for longtime DC enthusiasts





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