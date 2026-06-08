‘Superman: Man of Tomorrow’ set leaks reveal intense Lex Luthor battle

'Superman: Man of Tomorrow' set leaks reveal the special Lex Luthor Warsuit and effects of the battle between him and Superman.

Based on new set leaks, the Man of Steel's fight with supervillain Lex Luthor will rage on with both sides taking damage when"movie relaunch, beginning with 2025's"Superman" and continuing in this summer's"Supergirl.

" In the first installment of the superhero's adventures under Gunn, David Corenswet took on the titular role and battled his nemesis, Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult. In a spoiler alert for anyone who didn't get to see"Superman," the superhero from Krypton defeated Luthor, leading to his apprehension for criminal activities after a beatdown courtesy of the superpet Krypto.

Based on recent leaks, including video, photos, and even some hints of dialogue, it appears Luthor is back on the prowl and this time wearing special armor. In the past several days, multiple videos and photos surfaced online from the upcoming movie's set, featuring Superman battling Luthor, who is wearing a large, futuristic green spacesuit known as the Warsuit, which some might say gives a Buzz Lightyear look.

Some of the first videos that hit social media showed Hoult as Luthor in his Warsuit, seated on a street, before Corenswet as Superman walks up to him and begins repeatedly punching him in the head or face. Based on the video footage, the Man of Steel has the upper hand in a battle despite Luthor wearing his protective Warsuit.

The suit appears to have sustained major damage, with burns and tears across the blue midsection, but it's unclear what effect it had on the superhero himself. The weapon blast seems to check out, since there's a photo of Luthor holding a special weapon while wearing his Warsuit, andJames Gunn is also seen in the video, potentially giving Hoult directions on how he wants the scene to look.

The jokes are already rolling in that the Warsuit resembles the popular"Toy Story" spaceman, Buzz Lightyear, as well as Master Chief from the popular"Halo" series. One has to wonder whether Hoult's gear will continue to look as it does in these photos and videos, or if it will undergo any editing, CGI, or other effects. The new Superman movie will not only see Hoult and Corenswet reprising their roles but also Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

In addition, Edi Gathegi returns as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Maria Gabriela de Faria as The Engineer. Milly Alcock, who stars in her own"Supergirl" movie this summer, will also have a role in the sequel, much like she had a brief appearance at the end of the first"Superman.

" Lars Eidinger will debut as the superintelligent alien android, Brainiac, and Aaron Pierre brings his John Stewart, aka Green Lantern, from the new HBO Max series. It received mixed reactions from critics and audiences, with some celebrating its fun, humor, and entertainment value. At the same time, others criticized the superhero for seeming too emotional at times and for being repeatedly beaten up.





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