DC Comics confirms Superman gains a volatile flame ability in issue 44 after Black Lantern energy exposure, permanently altering his solar mechanics and creating urgent narrative stakes.

Superman possesses an extensive collection of abilities that have evolved since his debut in Action Comics #1 in 1938, including super strength, flight, and heat vision. However, a recent development in DC Comics presents the Man of Steel with a detrimental new condition that threatens his fundamental physiology. The core issue involves a direct correlation between solar energy and his physical state, resulting in a volatile reaction when exposed to natural sunlight.

Solar Exposure Trains Dangerous Flammable Reaction

The primary mechanism of this new affliction occurs when Superman absorbs solar radiation, which now causes his body to ignite and sustain severe burns. This reaction stems from exposure to corrupted Black Lantern power ring energy during a battle with shadow monsters in Metropolis. Unlike his previous powers which are benign and controlled, this condition is involuntary and dangerous, effectively turning sunlight into a hazard that damages his own cells.

Also read DC Comics Superman Faces Nekron the Lord of the Unliving

Medical tests conducted by Mercy Graves confirmed that his cellular structure no longer absorbs sunlight for power storage. Instead, the trapped solar energy is being released as uncontrolled thermal output. This creates a paradox where his primary power source becomes the immediate cause of his physical deterioration and potential death if not managed.

Black Lantern Energy Causes Cellular Disruption

The origin of this curse is traced directly to the Night Shift story arc, which began in Superman #43 and continues in issue #44. Joshua Williamson wrote the narrative while Xermanico provided the artwork, detailing the incident where Clark Kent was struck by dark energy. This energy originated from a Black Lantern power ring, a known weapon associated with necrotic forces and death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is not the first time the superhero has encountered such dark energy. He previously faced Black Lantern forces during the Blackest Night #5 crossover event, where he was reanimated as a corpse before being restored by Hal Jordan. That event also involved the Earth-2 Superman corpse being controlled by Nekron. The current incident mirrors that threat but with a permanent physiological alteration rather than temporary resurrection.

Metropolis Investigation Required For Cure

Allying with Marilyn Moonlight and Silver Banshee, Clark must investigate the Dead Zone within Metropolis to reverse the cellular damage. This area is significant because it serves as the gateway for the return of Nekron and his Black Lantern army. Solving the mystery in this location is the only known method to restore his body to its normal state and regain his solar absorption capabilities.

The immediate consequence of this condition is that he will lose all other powers once the residual solar energy in his body is depleted. He must rely on his allies and his wits during this vulnerable period. The narrative urgency is heightened by the impending arrival of the Dead Zone threat, which requires his full attention despite his physical disability.

Jon Kent Gains Permanent Vision Power Upgrade

In contrast to his father's temporary and painful affliction, Jon Kent, known as Tomorrow Man, is receiving a distinct power upgrade. This change appears in Superman Unlimited #21, scheduled for release in January. Jon's new ability is tied to vision-based powers, which will be tested against a mysterious threat in National City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The solicitation for Superman Unlimited #21 indicates that Jon will gain a power that Superman does not possess. Unlike Clark's condition, which is a curse linked to solar mechanics, Jon's enhancement appears to be a permanent addition to his arsenal. This creates a divergence in their capabilities, with Jon gaining an advantage while Clark faces a debilitating handicap.