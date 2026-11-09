'Superman' Director James Gunn Steps Down as Co-Lead of DC Studios

'Superman' director James Gunn is stepping down as co-lead of DC Studios with Peter Safran after four years in charge.

reports, Gunn and his co-CEO and chairman, Peter Safran, will both leave their posts at DC Studios. They will be replaced by Jeremy Latcham, who spent years working at rival Marvel Studios before starting his own production company in 2017.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Gunn recalled his childhood in Manchester, Missouri, where he would draw his own comics “with a mix of DC Comics characters and my own characters. ” He continued, “Having full access to these characters to do whatever we wanted has been a dream come true. I didn’t know if I wanted this job when it was offered to me, but I just couldn’t pass up the unique opportunity. I’m glad I took the job.

Also read DC Studios Leadership Shakeup James Gunn and Peter Safran Step Down

” Gunn and Safran were tapped to lead DC Studios in 2022. At the time, DC — despite having the likes of Superman, Batman, Aquaman, and the Green Lantern in their IP locker — was struggling to keep pace with Marvel, which was one of the most dominant forces in Hollywood. Gunn was a big part of Marvel’s success, too, thanks to his helming of thewas unable to make back its $170 million budget.

(It’s worth noting, too, that some of these struggles may not have been DC Studios specific, asGunn praised the “talented and wonderful people” he worked with during his DC tenure, from film casts and crews, to Safran, whom he called “the smartest and most competent person I know. ” But Gunn also acknowledged that running DC Studios had often been “trying,” as he juggled creative projects with the demands of a corporate job.

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“I’m always a very hard worker, but as a filmmaker I would at least get to take short breaks to unwind, and I’ve stolen ten that time from both myself and my loved ones over the past four years,” he said. To that end, Gunn said he was “incredibly relieved and excited to get back to pure filmmaking. ” And, he noted, he wan’t “immediately done” with DC either.

Along with, he said he and Safran had “just been engaged on another DC project which I’m writing, and we’ll see where it goes after that. ” The director declined to provide any details.

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