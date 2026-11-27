Superman #47 pits Clark Kent against the Green Lantern Corps, led by Jessica Cruz, as they conflict over a Black Lantern Ring threat in Metropolis.

Superman is set to face a significant conflict with the Green Lantern Corps in the upcoming comic book issue Superman (Volume 6) #47 . The storyline, written by Joshua Williamson with cover art by Xermánico, centers on a critical disagreement over a Black Lantern Ring located in Metropolis. This confrontation marks a dramatic shift from the usual cooperative dynamic between the Man of Steel and the emerald warriors of Sector 2814, establishing a major showdown that will define the current arc of the series.

The Night Shift Storyline Continues

More than fifteen years after the conclusion of the Blackest Night event, Clark Kent is once again forced to contend with the undead forces of the Black Lanterns and their leader, Nekron . The current narrative arc, titled Night Shift , originated in Superman #43. In that issue, the protagonist was exposed to energy from a corrupted Black Lantern Ring, which resulted in a dangerous new vulnerability: exposure to sunlight now burns him and prevents his body from absorbing solar radiation. Subsequent experiments in Issue #44 confirmed that sunlight causes him to ignite into flame, stripping him of one of his greatest strengths.

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Conflicting Goals in Metropolis

The solicitation for Superman #47 reveals that Joshua Williamson will conclude the Night Shift storyline in this issue with a direct order for Clark to stop the Green Lantern Corps from removing the Black Lantern Ring from Metropolis. This directive creates a complex moral and tactical dilemma for Superman, who must balance his allegiance to the justice-seeking Corps against his own mission to contain the threat. The conflict is driven by a ticking clock, as his allies, Marilyn Moonlight and Silver Banshee , must enter Metropolis' hidden Dead Zone to locate the Cult Leader who worships Nekron . Their objective is to free the zombie followers before the Dead Zone is permanently cut off.

Green Lantern Reinforcements Arrive

Despite the tension, the situation is exacerbated by the overwhelming force brought by the Green Lanterns. Jessica Cruz , the leader of the Green Lantern Corps, has not hesitated to deploy significant reinforcements to confront Superman regarding the ring. The cover art for the issue visually emphasizes the scale of this military-style response, suggesting that Clark will face not just a single lantern bearer but a coordinated unit of the Corps. This visual cue reinforces the severity of the disagreement, as the Corps views the containment of the ring as a priority that supersedes Superman's current objections.

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Historical Precedents and Power Dynamics

The prospect of a physical battle between Superman and the Green Lantern Corps presents unique challenges, as such a conflict has never occurred in the mainstream DC Universe. While Superman can easily overpower one or two Green Lanterns individually, an entire army might prove too formidable, especially since emerald energy has previously been shown to replicate Kryptonite's radiation. Furthermore, Superman's no-kill policy restricts his ability to use full force against the Corps. A stark contrast exists in the Injustice: Gods Among Us Year Two storyline, where a brutal version of Clark allied with the Sinestro Corps to wage war against the Green Lanterns, easily defeating them and pushing their planetary entity, Mogo , and the Guardian Gantry into the Sun while empowered by a Yellow Lantern ring.

Publication Details and Tie-Ins

The issue is slated for release on Wednesday, February 24, 2027, by DC Comics . Beyond the central conflict, Superman #47 will tie into the wider DC All-In saga. This broader narrative thread includes an appearance from Pandora , a major character from the New 52 era who is now a member of Darkseid 's sinister Justice League . While a full-scale battle is likely, the resolution may depend on whether Marilyn Moonlight and Silver Banshee succeed in their rescue mission within the Dead Zone. If they free the followers in time, Superman may be able to resolve the dispute peacefully by surrendering the ring, avoiding the catastrophic casualties seen in alternate universe scenarios.