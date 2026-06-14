Superman 2025 Reignites DC Universe with Heart, Humor, and Krypto's Star Turn

Superman 2025's critical and audience success marks a turning point for DC. The film's strong character work, especially David Corenswet's Superman and the breakout role of Krypto the dog, sets the stage for a brighter franchise future, including the upcoming Supergirl movie.

Superman 2025 has achieved impressive scores, with 83% approval from critics and 90% from audiences. The movie's success is significant not just because it's an enjoyable film, but because it marks a new era for DC, a franchise that has struggled in recent years.

David Corenswet brought charm, humanity, and heart to the character of Superman, and his portrayal resonated strongly with viewers. Krypto also played a pivotal role in the film, adding emotional depth, humor, and reinforcing the bond between Superman and Supergirl. Krypto, a beloved character from DC comics since the 1950s, had not previously appeared in live-action.

His inclusion could have seemed silly, but he was executed well, becoming a hero in his own right while serving as comic relief and raising the stakes when Lex Luthor kidnapped him. The reveal that Krypto originally belonged to Kara/Supergirl and Clark was only caring for him sets up the upcoming Supergirl movie. The new film will explore Kara's loneliness and her connection to Krypto as her only piece of home.

This development suggests the franchise will delve deeper into Krypto's background and relationship with Kara, enhancing both characters and reflecting positive momentum for DC. With Corenswet's Superman proving to be a fresh, promising lead and future projects like a potential Justice League and a sequel to Superman in the works, DC appears to be heading in the right direction after years of uncertainty.

Fans have much to look forward to as the universe expands with these beloved characters at the forefront





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Movies Comics Superman 2025 DC Universe David Corenswet Krypto Supergirl James Gunn

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