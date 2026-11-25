Explore how major comic book heroes navigate the pressures of Thanksgiving, from family reunions and medication disputes to parade disasters and criminal investigations in iconic stories.

The Marvel Universe's iconic Thanksgiving celebrations are defined by the complex family dynamics within Wanda Maximoff and Vision's household, where the holiday dinner often serves as a volatile backdrop for superhero conflicts. The specific narrative arc titled "The Mutant Who Came to Dinner" captures this tension perfectly as the Avengers family gathers for a feast hosted by the synthetic Vision and the reality-warping Wanda.

The evening begins with warmth but shifts dramatically with the arrival of Wanda's father, Magneto. The atmosphere turns hostile when Crystal blocks the mutant tyrant from presenting a gift to her granddaughter. Pietro Maximoff also confronts Wanda about the late notice of their father's invitation.

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Wanda admits the decision was impulsive, driven by guilt over previously excluding family from news of her pregnancy. This admission highlights the deep-seated emotional fractures within the Maximoff lineage, turning a festive occasion into a stage for unresolved familial grievances.

As the dinner progresses, Magneto becomes increasingly isolated, realizing his biological children do not share his bond with the New Mutants. The New Mutants have chosen to spend the holiday with the Power Pack instead, leaving Magneto feeling like a complete outsider to both his old and new families.

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The situation deteriorates further when Magneto tries to seek forgiveness from Wanda, only to be met with her lingering resentment regarding his past actions. Feeling rejected and angry, the mutant leader storms out of the house, leaving the remaining guests in a state of shock and silence.

However, the drama is not over as Magneto quietly returns to the residence upon noticing suspicious activity involving copies of the original Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. What initially appears to be the work of the psychic villain Mastermind reveals a different reality altogether.

The disruption is actually caused by the villain Toad, who is utilizing advanced technology originally belonging to the entity known as the Stranger. Toad is motivated by his unrequited, obsessive love for Wanda, transforming the home into a target for his twisted affection.

In a surprising twist for the comic issue, Magneto is not the primary antagonist of the night. Instead, Toad assumes the role of the villain of the issue, using the Stranger's technology to threaten the household and escalate the chaos that began with the family argument.

This narrative stands in stark contrast to other comic book Thanksgiving tales, such as those featuring Generation X's Husk and Jono, where personal insecurities and deserted farms create emotional friction without supernatural intervention.

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Similarly, Daredevil stories during the holiday often involve misunderstandings with allies like Power Man and Iron Fist during public parades, where well-intentioned heroes mistakenly attack Matt Murdock while he pursues criminals.

The Justice Society of America also faced internal strife during a Thanksgiving parade due to the actions of Obsidian, who was enraged by the public reveal of his sister Jade as a member of Infinity Inc.

Meanwhile, Batman navigates the dark side of Gotham during the holiday season in The Long Halloween, where mobsters Mickey Sullivan remain silent under interrogation and Commissioner Gordon misses dinner with his wife.

In these darker narratives, Batman leaves a meal in the sewers for Solomon Grundy, highlighting the tragic isolation that accompanies the holiday for Gotham's defenders, distinct from the Marvelous family drama.