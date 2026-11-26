Explore five legendary comic book stories where superheroes sacrifice holiday peace to save the day, from Power Pack to Batman and Daredevil.

Thanksgiving stands as a cornerstone of American tradition, marking a time for familial reunions and seasonal rest. Yet, within the pages of comic books, the observance of this holiday frequently intersects with high-stakes superheroics. Supervillains rarely acknowledge calendar dates, compelling heroes to intervene during what should be moments of peace. These narratives uniquely blend the warmth of holiday fellowship with the relentless duty of protection.

Power Pack and the Beyonder Crisis

Power Pack issues #18 and #19, published in 1985 by Louise Simonson, Brent Anderson, and Scott Williams, present a deeply emotional Thanksgiving narrative. The storyline, spanning titles like "Kurse" and "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner," begins with the team's mother hospitalized following an attack by the Dark Elf Kurse. This antagonist was empowered by the Beyonder during the Secret Wars II crossover event.

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The Power children initially refused to celebrate the holiday while their mother suffered. Young Katie Power invited numerous superhero friends to dinner, a move that angered her brother Alex. However, Katie's intention was to provide fellowship for heroes who often spend holidays alone. Her gesture redefined the meaning of family for the team, even as Thor and Beta Ray Bill arrived to defeat Kurse.

Superman and the Missing Jimmy Olsen

2023-10-25T12:00:00Z

Superman issue #673, released in 1991 under writer Roger Stern and artist Bob McLeod, features Clark Kent and Lois Lane visiting the Lane family. They discover that Jimmy Olsen has become homeless after being fired from the Daily Planet. The narrative shifts when "Ugly" Mannheim, the former Intergang leader, escapes custody. Mannheim arms himself with a nuclear device and a rock-like suit, plotting to destroy Metropolis.

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Superman engages Mannheim in a major battle to prevent the catastrophe, ultimately leaving his search for Jimmy Olsen unfinished. Despite this, Jimmy finds solace by joining Bibbo Bibbowski for Thanksgiving at the Ace O' Clubs. This bar, purchased by Bibbo to support residents of Suicide Slum, becomes a sanctuary for the homeless, ensuring Jimmy is not alone during the holiday.

Spider Gwen and the Matt Murdock Deal

Spider Gwen issue #14, published in 2016 with Jason Latour and Robbi Rodriguez, explores themes of family through a dark lens. Gwen Stacy faces a crisis when her father, Police Captain George Stacy, is imprisoned. To secure his release, she enters a pact with Matt Murdock, the crime lord of Earth-65. The cover art hints at the consequences of this dangerous alliance during the Thanksgiving dinner.

The story also highlights personal grief as Gwen encounters Aunt May on a commuter train. They discuss the death of Peter Parker, who was the Lizard in this universe. This conversation underscores the emotional toll of Gwen's double life. Meanwhile, Jessica Drew attempts to celebrate with her family, but her efforts are interrupted by the Koala Kommander attacking the Thanksgiving Day parade.

Daredevil and the Three Heroes Fight

Daredevil issue #178, from 1981 by Frank Miller and Klaus Janson, features a complex Thanksgiving battle during the city parade. At this point in the timeline, Daredevil is not yet allied with Luke Cage and Iron Fist. Nelson and Murdock attempt to link mayoral candidate Randolph Cherryh to the Kingpin. When Matt Murdock disappears to pursue a villain, Cage and Iron Fist assume betrayal.

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The trio engages in combat before realizing their mutual misunderstanding. They then collaborate to capture Sheldon, a blackmailer. The issue also features appearances by Kingpin, Turk, and Grotto. Elektra meets with the Kingpin during this period, accepting a job that marks her transformation into his assassin, a pivotal shift for the series.

Batman and the Holiday Killer

One of the most iconic holiday stories involves Batman, specifically from issue #2 by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale. This narrative follows the Holiday Killer, a villain who targets victims on specific holidays. The story is renowned for its emotional depth and artistic style, cementing its status among the greatest superhero Thanksgiving tales.