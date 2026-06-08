Supergirl TV Series: The Perfect Primer for the New DCU Film

The article recommends the CW's 'Supergirl' series as essential viewing ahead of the upcoming DCU film. It outlines the show's premise, focusing on Kara Danvers' journey from Superman's cousin to her own hero, her secret identity, and her role in the Arrowverse, making the case for why its six seasons provide ideal preparation.

After Superman captured everyone's attention last summer, it's now Supergirl 's turn. This summer, the character will star in the next DCU film, but as Supergirl approaches, there is only one series to watch in anticipation.

While it has been a while since Supergirl got her own film, she led a 2015 TV series, where fans can get to know the character. The CW's Supergirl tells a different version of Kara's story, but with key elements of the character's story, it is the perfect way to prepare for the film's release.

With six seasons, Supergirl allows the audience plenty of time to get invested in the character as she saves the world several times over, but being a hero is never easy. Highlighting how the title hero is different from Superman, the series introduces a unique support team and even crosses over with other heroes in the Arrowverse, such as Grant Gustin's Flash and Stephen Amell's Green Arrow.

Throughout the series, Kara (Melissa Benoist) juggles her secret identity, battles aliens, and inspires other heroes, keeping the story moving. Now streaming on Netflix, Supergirl is a perfect binge-watch ahead of the film. What Is 'Supergirl' About? Joining a far too small club of female-led superhero projects, Supergirl centers on Kara Danvers, the cousin of Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), as she breaks out of his shadow to become her own hero.

To most of the world, Kara seems to be a shy young woman working as an assistant at CatCo Worldwide Media, but she is actually one of the last surviving Kryptonians. Having gotten caught in the Phantom Zone on her way to Earth, her baby cousin became Superman before Kara arrived on the planet at age 12, further displacing her in the new reality.

She learned the importance of staying hidden and leading a normal life, but when her adoptive sister, Alex (Chyler Leigh), is nearly caught in a plane crash, Kara risks everything to save her





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