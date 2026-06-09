Supergirl to Deliver First Proper Theatrical Team-Up Between Superman and Supergirl

The upcoming DCU film Supergirl is set to finally give fans the long-awaited theatrical crossover between Superman and his cousin Kara Zor-El, featuring live-action actors David Corenswet and Milly Alcock, after a brief CGI cameo in The Flash failed to satisfy.

Just two weeks from now, James Gunn and the DCU are finally going to give Superman fans the crossover they've been waiting years for. Superman movies have long been a pillar of the entire superhero genre.

From Christopher Reeve to Henry Cavill to David Corenswet, Superman has been the foundation of every DC film franchise to date so far. James Gunn's DCU is no different, but it will be handling one important part of Superman differently: his crossovers. Superman, as a core part of the Justice League and the DC universe in general, is constantly crossing paths with other heroes.

Zack Snyder's DCEU had him interact with most of the Justice League, and even Superman 2025 saw him team up with Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, Guy Gardner, and Metamorpho. One Superman crossover is much more personal and important than the others, however: his cousin, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl. Supergirl and Superman team up quite often in comics, shows, and animated movies. The CW's Supergirl show, for example, served as the first appearance of Tyler Hoechlin's Clark Kent.

They haven't, however, ever had a proper team-up in a theatrically-released movie. That is, until Supergirl changes that fact and gives Kara and Clark their first proper crossover on June 26. Supergirl Will Unite Kara & Clark Properly For The First Time In Theaters When Supergirl premieres on June 26, it will be the first theatrical movie to give viewers a real crossover between Supergirl and Superman.

The ending of Superman 2025 already included a cameo from Kara Zor-El that teased this upcoming film, but we also know that Clark will be returning. Some of the trailers for Supergirl have highlighted interactions between Kara and Clark, including one very important moment. x Your browser does not support the video tag.

It now seems that Supergirl is going to begin with the moment when Kara landed on Earth and discovered that Clark had arrived some decades before her, thanks to a clip showing David Corenswet's Superman in Supergirl. In the clip, Clark and Kara have a difficult time speaking, as Kara only speaks Kryptonian, and it ends just as Kara is about to receive her powers from Earth's yellow sun.

Previously, since Supergirl is an adaptation of the"Woman of Tomorrow" comics, it was assumed that Kara would mostly be on her own in the film. Given that clip of Kara and Clark meeting, however, it now seems that Supergirl is something of an origin story for Kara. It could easily include footage of Kara and Clark working together as superheroes before she sets off on her journey across the galaxy.

In short, Supergirl is shaping up to be the Supergirl/Superman team-up fans have been wanting to see for decades. Supergirl Met Superman In The Flash, But It Wasn't What Fans Wanted While Supergirl will be the first time Kara and Clark properly team up in a theatrical live-action movie, it won't be the first time it has ever happened. Technically, Supergirl did meet a version of Superman in 2023's The Flash.

In that DCEU movie, a CGI model based on Christopher Reeve's Superman and Helen Slater's Supergirl briefly shared a cameo appearance. That marked the first time the characters had appeared together in a theatrical live-action movie, as Reeve and Slater were never in the same movie together back in the 1980s.

Related David Corenswet's Superman Welcomes Milly Alcock's Supergirl To Earth In New DCU Footage As Supergirl's theatrical release approaches, newly released clips show a the first meeting of Superman and Kara, hinting at his role as her mentor. Posts 4 By Allison Hambrick That cameo appearance in The Flash, however, was very far from a proper crossover between Supergirl and Superman.

Firstly, the characters were only on screen together for a few seconds, and all they did was float in the air near each other. Secondly, they were entirely CGI, a decision that was controversial in itself due to using the likeness of a dead actor like Reeve. It was altogether underwhelming and not at all what Supergirl fans wanted the first theatrical meeting of the characters to be.

Supergirl, in stark contrast to The Flash, will have Kara and Clark interact while being portrayed as real living actors, share an actual frame, and presumably even fly around together. There's even potential for a recap of their early days together at the start of the film.

Finally, after decades of waiting, James Gunn's DCU is finally letting Supergirl bring Superman and Supergirl together on the big screen. Supergirl Like Follow Followed 12 Superhero Sci-Fi Action Adventure Release Date June 26, 2026 Runtime 110 Minutes Director Craig Gillespie Cast See All Writers Ana Nogueira, Otto Binder, Tom King, Al Plastino, Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster, Bilquis Evely Producers James Gunn, Peter Safran Franchise(s) DC Universe Powered by Expand Collaps





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