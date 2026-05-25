Supergirl Season 3 Delays TV Premiere to 2026

The animated series Supergirl will resume its run on Adult Swim and HBO Max this June, after a two-year hiatus. The new season will explore Clark Kent's quiet life after embracing his Kryptonian heritage and the powerful new threats he will face.

The third season of the animated series Supergirl is set to arrives the last week of June after a two year hiatus. The animated series returns with its third season in June, following a two-year hiatus.

, the animated series premieres on Adult Swim on June 13, 2026, followed by its streaming launch on HBO Max on June 14, 2026. Supergirl is currently scheduled for theatrical release later that month on June 26, 2026. The upcoming season explores a new stage in the lives of Clark Kent and those closest to him. After finally embracing both his superhero identity and Kryptonian heritage, Clark begins considering a quieter personal life.

Meanwhile, Lois Lane throws herself deeper into her reporting career as her reputation at the Daily Planet continues growing. Jimmy Olsen also finds himself adjusting to greater public attention as a journalist, while Kara Zor-El attempts to establish her own life after arriving on Earth. According to the official synopsis, the group will soon face powerful new threats that place both Superman’s future and their relationships at risk.

Jack Quaid returns to voice Clark Kent alongside Alice Lee as Lois Lane, Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen, and Kiana Madeira as Kara Zor-El. Following a two-year gap between seasons, the animated series returns with Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher continuing as co-executive producers and showrunners. Additional executive producers include James Gunn, Peter Safran, and Sam Register, while Kimberly S. Moreau serves as producer.

Wyatt previously stated that the creative team drew inspiration from the “Reign of the Supermen” storyline while developing the new season





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