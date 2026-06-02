Supergirl and Superman lore is taking a dramatic turn in DC's newest series, which reimagines the Kryptonian cousins like never before. Now, Kara Zor-El's rebooted first words to Kal-El have been revealed, and they completely upend one of the Man of Steel's most iconic pieces of lore.

Supergirl and Superman lore is taking a dramatic turn in DC's newest series, which reimagines the Kryptonian cousins like never before. Now, Kara Zor-El's rebooted first words to Kal-El have been revealed, and they completely upend one of the Man of Steel's most iconic pieces of lore.

One of the defining elements of Superman's origin is that he arrived on Earth alone as a baby, sent across the stars in a spacecraft from the doomed planet Krypton. However, DC is rewriting that aspect of his story in its newest Elseworlds series, Supergirl: Survive, an alternate-universe tale that reimagines the origins of both Kara Zor-El and Kal-El.

What sets this Elseworlds story apart from the main DC continuity is its central premise: rather than being separated, a teenage Kara and infant Kal are sent on their journey through the stars together. That single change fundamentally alters Superman's iconic origin. Now, in a newly released five-page preview, DC has revealed Supergirl's first words to her cousin, cementing the fact that, in this universe, Superman never made the journey to Earth alone, and never will.

Supergirl's First Words to Superman Set Up the Story Fans Have Wanted for Decades Comic Pages Come from Ethan S. Parker and Griffin Sheridan's Supergirl: Survive #1 (2026) - Art by Rod Reis Set for release on June 3, 2026, Supergirl: Survive #1 comes from writers Ethan S. Parker and Griffin Sheridan, alongside artist Rod Reis. The debut issue launches a new Elseworlds series that revisits the destruction of Krypton with a major twist.

Rather than Kara and Kal being sent away in separate spacecraft bound for Earth, Kara and her infant cousin are placed together aboard a prototype rocket, fundamentally altering two of DC's most iconic origin stories. Yet, things quickly go wrong when Kara and Kal lose their ship light-years from Earth.

As a result, the series follows Kara as she struggles to keep her infant cousin alive in a hostile universe that has no concern for whether they survive. However, the newly released preview begins at the very start of their journey, taking readers back to the moment Kara first meets baby Kal. The opening pages feature Kara's father and her uncle, Jor-El, arguing over Krypton's fate in the background. Kara, however, is focused entirely on the infant in her arms.

Looking down at her cousin, her first words to Kal are, Oh... Oh, wow... You are the most magical thing I have ever seen. I will protect you with my life.

The moment is more than just an emotional gut punch; it lays the foundation for the rest of the story. Unlike Kara, readers already know that this promise will soon be put to the test. After all, Kara protecting her baby cousin is the series' central premise. Her words also reinforce just how dramatically Supergirl: Survive departs from mainstream continuity.

Kal-El's traditional journey through space in complete solitude has been replaced by one in which he has a constant protector and guardian by his side from the very beginning





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