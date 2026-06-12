Supergirl's Cape Connects to Iconic Superman Past

Milly Alcock, who plays Supergirl in the upcoming film, reveals that her character's cape was made with fabric leftover from Christopher Reeve's original Superman cape, adding a special connection to the iconic superhero's past.

In the realm of superheroes, few elements are as defining as their costumes. For the Supermen and Supergirl s of the DC universe, their iconic outfits are as integral to their identities as their powers and backstories.

This is particularly true for Superman and Supergirl, whose bold red and blue suits, emblazoned with the iconic 'S' shield, and sweeping capes are instantly recognizable. In an exciting revelation ahead of the upcoming film, 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow', star Milly Alcock has shared that her character's cape has a special connection to one of the most iconic Supermen of all time - Christopher Reeve.

Alcock revealed that her Supergirl cape was crafted using fabric leftover from Reeve's original Superman cape, a detail that adds a unique and nostalgic touch to her costume.

'I found out that my cape in this film was remade using material from the original Superman cape,' Alcock said, confirming that the fabric was indeed from Christopher Reeve's iconic suit. 'They found 16 meters of that material, so it's in the back of my cape now. ' This detail is not only a fascinating nod to the past but also a testament to the DC Universe's (DCU) commitment to honoring its rich history.

The use of Reeve's cape fabric is just one of many tributes to the actor and his seminal portrayal of Superman in the 1978 film. Last year's 'The Batman' also paid homage to Reeve with a cameo by his son, Will, and a remix of John Williams' iconic Superman theme.

However, the incorporation of Reeve's cape material into Supergirl's costume feels particularly tangible and respectful. It's not the only instance where the DCU has shown care and reverence for its past.

For example, in 'The Batman', director Matt Reeves included a detail as small as a vape cigar in Robert Pattinson's Batsuit, demonstrating the attention to detail and respect for the source material. These nods to the past serve as a bridge between the DCU's storied history and its exciting future, reassuring fans that the new stories being told are grounded in a deep understanding and appreciation of what came before





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Supergirl Superman Christopher Reeve DC Universe Costume Iconic Nostalgia Homage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dean Cain Faces Backlash Over Social Media Post Mocking Supergirl Star Milly AlcockConservative actor Dean Cain is facing criticism from fans after laughing at a meme comparing Supergirl actress Milly Alcock to an ape-like character. The incident has reignited discussions about celebrity behaviour, online trolling, and the scrutiny faced by women in blockbuster franchises. The upcoming Supergirl film is also projected to underperform at the box office.

Read more »

Lobo's DC Universe Backstory Confirmed in Supergirl TeaserThe DC Universe's Lobo has gotten an early update thanks to Supergirl previews, confirming one part of the character's origins will be adapted over in some form into the cinematic universe. The DCU's Lobo seems to be an emblem of the franchise's balancing act between comic lore and major details.

Read more »

Supergirl's New Kryptonian Suit Redefines Her Role Ahead of Summer Film ReleaseDC unveils a groundbreaking supersuit for Supergirl in the latest comic arc, blending adaptive technology and Kryptonian heritage, while hinting at the revival of the Matrix incarnation.

Read more »

Supergirl Film Reveals Shorter Runtime Amid DC Universe RebuildThe upcoming Supergirl movie, starring Milly Alcock, will run for 107 minutes and 55 seconds. This shorter length aligns with a trend of tightly paced superhero films and reflects DC's current strategy under James Gunn and Peter Safran, who are reshaping the franchise with projects that emphasize crisp storytelling and audience-friendly runtimes.

Read more »