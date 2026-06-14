Supergirl Risks Box Office with DCU Launch Amid Changing Audience Tastes

Supergirl, the upcoming DC Universe film, faces a challenging release as audience preferences shift toward fresh content. The movie, starring Milly Alcock and featuring Jason Momoa's Lobo, follows a Superman spin-off and must overcome the declining popularity of shared universes. With Momoa's proven box office appeal and the streaming resurgence of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the film's performance remains uncertain but potentially promising.

Supergirl , the second installment of James Gunn and Peter Safran 's DC Universe, is considered one of the riskiest movies of the summer. Shared universes are no longer in vogue, and audiences now expect franchise films to deliver something fresh.

Supergirl is a spin-off of Gunn's Superman reboot from last year, which performed decently at the box office. That film starred David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and grossed around $620 million worldwide against a reported budget of $225 million. Supergirl is headlined by Milly Alcock, who made a cameo at the end of Superman.

The new movie will also mark the DCU debut of Jason Momoa's Lobo, featured prominently in the marketing, which makes sense given Momoa's solid track record. Momoa starred in last year's blockbuster A Minecraft Movie, which grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide. Before that, he played a flamboyant villain in Fast X, which made more than $700 million globally.

Momoa became a big-screen star with the first Aquaman film in 2018, which grossed more than $1 billion globally despite being part of the now-defunct DC Extended Universe. That universe ended with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Interestingly, the second Aquaman film is the one audiences are returning to on streaming ahead of Supergirl's release





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Supergirl DC Universe James Gunn Peter Safran Milly Alcock Jason Momoa Lobo Superman Aquaman Box Office Streaming

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