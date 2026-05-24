Supergirl: New Clips Show Kara and Superman's Bond, as Clark Trains His Cousin for Life on Earth

Supergirl, the upcoming DC Comics film starring Milly Alcock and directed by Craig Gillespie, promises to reunite the DC Universe's Woman of Tomorrow and longtime ally, the Man of Steel, with several new clips now available featuring their bond. These clips provide deeper context to the actors' returns as Supergirl enters the home stretch of her theatrical debut in June.

Supergirl promises to reunite the DC Universe's Woman of Tomorrow and Man of Steel with several new clips showing their bond. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, the Last Daughter of Krypton and cousin of Clark Kent/ Superman .

Alcock made her DCU debut in last year's Superman, which also featured her mischievous canine companion, Krypto the Superdog, who is a central part of Supergirl's story. Other cast members include Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Matthias Schoenaerts, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

As Supergirl enters the home stretch ahead of its theatrical debut in June, more footage has given context to Corenswet's return as the Man of Steel, showcasing Superman meeting Kara as she arrives on earth and teaching her the ropes when it comes to her powers. The Supergirl videos feature a mix of action and voice-over, with most of Superman's lines being dubbed over other scenes.

Clark and Kara's first meeting is shown, with Superman offering a friendly 'Hi there' upon opening her escape pod. This moment offers a new look at Kara's pod, her space suit, and puppy Krypto. Further dialogue spoken by Corenswet hints that he is helping Kara adapt to life on Earth.

One line seems to indicate him training her to cope with the superhuman abilities that Kryptonians gain under a yellow sun, while another quote pokes fun at Superman and Supergirl's famously colorful suits. Supergirl releases in theaters on June 26, 2026





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