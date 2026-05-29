Supergirl Movie Set to Redeem Character After 42 Years This Summer

The upcoming Supergirl movie, a spinoff from the successful Superman reboot, aims to revive the character's cinematic legacy after the 1984 failure. Part of the new DC Universe, the film promises a fresh take on Kara Zor-El, expanding the interconnected franchise.

Nearly 42 years after the last film featuring Kara Zor-El, DC's Supergirl movie is coming next month to redeem the character from box office infamy.

The movie is a spinoff from last summer's Superman, which was written and directed by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, and is the latest entry in the new DC Universe film franchise. The DCU is a quasi-reboot of the DC Extended Universe, with Gunn taking the reins alongside his fellow CEO Peter Safran. They launched the film side of the universe with last summer's solo movie about a new Man of Steel, played by David Corenswet.

Reviews of Superman were largely positive, and it was tremendously popular among moviegoers. Ultimately, the film grossed $618.7 million worldwide, making it a successful reboot. The upcoming Supergirl movie represents a significant moment for DC Studios as it expands the universe beyond the core Superman mythos. After the underwhelming reception of the 1984 Supergirl film, which was a critical and commercial disappointment, fans have been eager for a fresh take on the character.

The new movie aims to capture the spirit of the comics while bringing Kara Zor-El into the modern era. With James Gunn overseeing the creative direction, the film is expected to balance humor, heart, and high-stakes action. Early reports suggest that the story will explore Kara's arrival on Earth and her struggle to find her place in a world that already has a Superman.

The casting for Supergirl has been kept under wraps, but rumors point to a rising star who embodies the character's strength and vulnerability. The DCU's phased approach resembles the Marvel Cinematic Universe's model, with interconnected stories leading to larger crossover events. Superman established the tone and introduced key elements like the Daily Planet, LexCorp, and other heroes in cameos. The Supergirl spinoff is the second pillar of Chapter 1, titled Gods and Monsters.

Following Supergirl, DC has announced projects including The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, and Swamp Thing. This structured rollout gives audiences time to invest in individual characters before they unite. The success of Superman has boosted confidence in the new direction, and early tracking for Supergirl indicates strong interest. If the film performs well, it could pave the way for more solo female-led superhero movies and deepen the DCU's roster.

The creative team, led by a director known for character-driven storytelling, aims to deliver a film that respects the legacy while charting a bold new course





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Supergirl DC Universe James Gunn Superman Reboot Film Franchise

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Supergirl and Lanterns May Set Up Brainiac for Man of TomorrowThe upcoming DCU films Supergirl and Lanterns are expected to include important details that connect to the 2027 sequel Man of Tomorrow, potentially setting up the villain Brainiac. Both projects feature characters who will appear in the sequel and expand the cosmic side of the DCU.

Read more »

Hot Toys Unveils New 1/6 Scale Supergirl FigureHot Toys is celebrating the fresh cinematic take on Supergirl with a new 1/6th scale collectible set, featuring Milly Alcock's portrayal of Kara Zor-El. The figure stands approximately 11 inches tall and includes a new head sculpt, seamless body, detailed suit, and accessories. It's a must-have for fans of the Girl of Steel.

Read more »

DC Super Powers Supergirl Coming Soon from McFarlane ToysEntertainment Earth is continuing the legacy of the DC Comics Super Powers with some exclusive releases from McFarlane Toys

Read more »

'Supergirl' pre-release tracking looks disastrously bad for Hollywood after lead actress' bizarre commentsDC Studios' Supergirl is tracking for a disappointing opening weekend, with estimates suggesting the film may struggle to recoup its reported costs.

Read more »