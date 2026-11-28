Explore a hypothetical 1990s Supergirl film casting featuring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Natalie Portman, and Brendan Fraser, analyzing character depth and performance requirements.

DC Studios recently released the theatrical film Supergirl, which became available on video on demand following its June premiere. The project, serving as the second feature in James Gunn's new DC Universe (DCU), received mixed to negative critical responses, holding a Rotten Tomatoes score of 52%. Audiences responded slightly more favorably with an audience score of 71%, yet the film failed to achieve financial profitability. The movie grossed $126 million against a production budget of $180 million. This financial underperformance might suggest a lack of public interest in the character, but historical data indicates otherwise.

Historical Popularity Of Supergirl Character

The Supergirl character has maintained a strong following for decades, proving that audience interest remains high regardless of recent box office results. The character headlined her own television series on The CW network, which aired for six years as part of the Arrowverse. The first season originally broadcast on CBS in the United States before moving to CW. That television iteration was highly successful, frequently topping streaming charts and demonstrating the viability of Supergirl-led projects. The recent film's struggles appear more related to specific quality issues and timing rather than inherent unpopularity of the superhero.

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Character Depth And Traumatic Backstory

Millie Alcock portrays Kara Zor-El in the current DCU film, delivering a performance that highlights the character's complex personality traits. In this universe, Kara differs significantly from her cousin, Kal El, who is depicted as honest, caring, and responsible. Kara is caring but often conceals her emotions and does not always accept the responsibilities associated with her powers. This demeanor stems from traumatic experiences during her youth on Krypton. Her parents survived the initial destruction of Krypton and established an isolated city that eventually became a death trap due to Kryptonite poisoning. This environment caused the deaths of millions, including Kara's mother, before her parents sent her to Earth to live with Kal El. Any actor in a different era would need to balance her rough, nonchalant attitude with her inherent goodness and trauma.

Supergirl Casting Choice Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar stands out as an ideal candidate for the role of Supergirl in a hypothetical 1990s production. She possessed the bright blonde hair associated with the character during that decade, a look she maintains today. Gellar is an exceptional performer with a robust resume including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Scream 2. She would effectively showcase the multiple facets of Kara Zor-El, capturing both the character's toughness and her emotional vulnerability. James Gunn has previously stated his desire for an actor who could distinguish Supergirl from Superman, and Gellar's dramatic range would serve this narrative purpose well.

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Supporting Role Casting Natalie Portman

The character Ruthye serves as the emotional core of the Supergirl storyline, experiencing the massacre of her family by the villain Krem of the Yellow Hills. This tragedy initiates the revenge plot that drives the film's narrative. Ruthye acts as the audience's entry point into the galaxy, experiencing the world alongside Supergirl. She is not a typical child character but is angry, aggressive, and displays maturity beyond her years. Natalie Portman would be a prime candidate for this role, having portrayed similar intense, mature teenage characters in films like Leon: The Professional during the 1990s. Her early career success demonstrates her capability to handle such demanding roles.

Superman Casting Choice Brendan Fraser

Superman appears in only a few scenes in the recent film, including a flashback of Kara arriving on Earth and a moment where he checks on her during her dangerous adventure. David Corenswet currently portrays the Man of Steel in the DCU, delivering a performance that fans praised after his solo movie the previous summer. In a 1990s version of the film, the role would require a recast. Brendan Fraser emerges as a strong choice for Superman, given his prominence and action-comedy appeal during that era. His physical presence and dramatic skills would complement the story's galactic scope.