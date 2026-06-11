Supergirl Movie Adaptation: Writer Ana Nogueira Discusses Key Comic Scenes Cut for Narrative Flow

Screenwriter Ana Nogueira reveals the challenging process of adapting the Supergirl miniseries, explaining why visually stunning elements like the Phoenix raptor and psychedelic dragons were omitted from the script.

The art of adaptation is often a balancing act between honoring the original vision and crafting a narrative that functions within the specific constraints of a different medium.

In the case of the upcoming Supergirl project, writer Ana Nogueira has shed light on the rigorous editing process involved in translating the imaginative pages of the comic miniseries created by King and Evely into a screenplay. Nogueira recently admitted that the process involved cutting a significant amount of material, noting that there were simply too many fantastic elements to include without compromising the overall flow of the story.

This is a common struggle for screenwriters who find themselves enamored with the source material but must prioritize the structural integrity of a feature film over a scene-by-scene recreation of a comic book. Among the most poignant losses are several visually arresting sequences that defined the psychedelic nature of the original comic.

Nogueira specifically pointed to the panel featuring the Psychedelic Dragon as one of the hardest things to leave behind, describing it as a gorgeous piece of art that resonated deeply with fans. Even more ambitious was the sequence involving the Phoenix raptor. In the second issue of the comic, Supergirl finds herself in a precarious position, stripped of her typical powers after spending an extended period on a planet orbiting a red sun.

To combat a formidable karpane dragon, Kara Zor-El utilizes a unique form of Red Kryptonite encased in dissolvable lead. While this substance typically induces hallucinogenic visions in most users, for a Kryptonian, those visions manifest as physical reality. The result was a breathtaking transformation where Kara became a celestial being akin to a Phoenix raptor, allowing her to drive away the threat in a display of mythological grandeur.

However, Nogueira explains that while such moments are visually stunning, they often lack a direct connection to the primary plot. In the context of a comic book, these whimsical twists contribute to a sense of wonder and mythology, but in a cinematic narrative, they can become superfluous distractions. The inclusion of dinosaurs, another element that was ultimately discarded, would have likely encumbered the pacing and made the movie feel meandering rather than purposeful.

By stripping away these imaginative but non-essential tangents, the creative team is able to focus on the core emotional arc of Supergirl, ensuring that the story remains tight and impactful. The revelation that Nogueira still thinks about these cut scenes years after writing the script speaks volumes about the level of respect the filmmakers have for the source material.

It is clear that the creative team did not discard these elements out of indifference, but rather out of a desire to protect the narrative quality of the film. This level of meticulous curation suggests that the remaining elements of the King and Evely miniseries will be realized in their most perfect and polished forms.

Fans can take solace in the fact that the passion for the original work is still present, and that the final product will likely be a streamlined yet soulful interpretation of Kara Zor-El's journey, blending the fantastical nature of DC Comics with the disciplined storytelling required for the silver screen





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