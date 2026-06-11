Supergirl: Milly Alcock on Joining DCU, Representation, and Challenging Scenes

Milly Alcock discusses her experience stepping into the DCU and the challenges of joining massive fandoms. Ana Nogueira shares her approach to Supergirl and her upcoming Wonder Woman reboot.

Supergirl is flying into theaters soon, with House of the Dragon alum Milly Alcock setting off on an interplanetary adventure in search of her best friend, Krypto.

The second feature film in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU also marks a major first for both Alcock and screenwriter Ana Nogueira, who’s already tapped for the upcoming Wonder Woman reboot. Before this highly anticipated Superman follow-up debuts, Collider’s Steven Weintraub had the chance to pick Alcock and Nogueira’s brains on Supergirl’s message to audiences and what it’s really like stepping into one of the most iconic fandoms in the world.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl officially introduces us to the DCU’s Kara Zor-El (Alcock), Superman’s headstrong cousin, who has chosen a nomadic space-faring lifestyle, effectively distancing herself from others. She’s reckless and somewhat aimless, but when a ruthless space pirate puts Krypto’s life in danger, Kara will have to learn to let her guard down and team up with some very unlikely companions to save his life.

The movie also stars Jason Momoa as the fan-favorite bounty hunter Lobo, as well as Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Don’t miss the full conversation in the video above or the transcript below, where Alcock and Nogueira discuss the film.

When asked about the importance of representation, Alcock explains that Supergirl has a universal message and Nogueira ties her approach to this movie with her next project, the DCU’s Wonder Woman reboot. Plus, Alcock explains how House of the Dragon helped her master a particularly challenging scene in Supergirl. Milly Alcock Says Joining the DCU Was More Intimidating Than 'House of the Dragon' She shares her insight on the challenges of joining massive fandoms.

COLLIDER: Milly, I have to start with you. You’ve been part of House of the Dragon and the DCU. Which fandom felt more intimidating to step into? MILLY ALCOCK: Ooh.

I feel like DC has been quite intimidating to step into. It’s interesting when you step into a fandom because there is an element of being an actor that’s kind of exclusive to when you step into a fandom. The character doesn’t solely belong to you.

The character actually kind of almost belongs to the audience, and the audience all have their own expectations and ideas of who this person is and how they present themselves, and what they look like, and all these things. Yeah, it’s different from doing a traditional job where you get to fully just be them. Representation is incredibly important, and so many young girls and women all around are going to be inspired by Supergirl.

What do you hope they take away from Kara for their lives? ANA NOGUEIRA: I hope that they take away the idea that they can be their full, messy, authentic selves and still be heroes, that those two things don’t cancel each other out. That having struggles doesn’t mean that you can’t be a champion for somebody else.

ALCOCK: I just hope people take away from the film that there’s so much power in vulnerability and there’s so much strength in humanity. You don’t have to save the world; you can just save your own. And saving yourself sometimes is the best thing that you can do for those around you. I feel that that’s not exclusive just to girls and women.

I think that that’s a universal thing. I think that despite age and gender, we all at one point have felt that within ourselves, that need to just find it okay to be who you are





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Supergirl DCU Ana Nogueira Milly Alcock Representation Vulnerability Strength In Humanity House Of The Dragon Challenging Scenes

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