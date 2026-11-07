Supergirl Loses Powers to Gold Kryptonite in DC Comics Event

Kara Zor-El loses her Kryptonian abilities after exposure to gold kryptonite in Supergirl #18. Superman and Lena Luthor rush to restore her powers while Matrix returns as the new Supergirl.

Kara Zor-El, known globally as the original Supergirl, has officially lost her superhuman abilities following recent events in the DC Comics universe. This significant development occurs in the pages of Supergirl #18, written and illustrated by Sophie Campbell, and continues into the upcoming issue Supergirl #19. The loss of powers marks a major shift for the character who has protected Earth since her introduction in Action Comics #252 in May 1959.

Gold Kryptonite Exposure Details

The catalyst for this power loss is a direct confrontation with the resurfaced villain Reactron during the setup of the new Fortress of Solidarity. This facility was established in the wake of the Kingdom of Zod crossover event, signaling a new era of cooperation among Earth's heroes. During the attack, Reactron managed to expose Kara Zor-El to gold kryptonite, a substance specifically known for neutralizing Kryptonian physiology. The preview for Supergirl #19 confirms that despite allies forcing Reactron into a strategic retreat, the damage to Kara's cellular structure was irreversible by conventional means at that moment.

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Superman and Lena Luthor Response

Superman, the Man of Steel and Kara's biological cousin, responded immediately upon being informed of the incident via a video call. He acknowledged a "degree of responsibility" in restoring her abilities, citing the rarity of individuals capable of performing the heroic feats Kara Zor-El performs. Working alongside him is Lena Luthor, who provided critical medical insight into the nature of the injury. Lena explained that gold kryptonite destroys the capability of Kryptonian cells to process yellow sunlight, which is the source of their strength and speed. Together, Superman and Lena Luthor promised to work around the clock to find a scientific solution to reverse the effects of the exposure.

Nightflame and Identity Challenges

Internal psychological struggles have emerged alongside the physical loss of powers, manifested through Nightflame, a sorceress representing Supergirl's darkest thoughts. Nightflame challenged Kara's identity, noting that without superhuman deeds, she becomes "someone else entirely." The entity specifically targeted Kara's hidden desire to experience Earth life as a normal human. Nightflame warned that if Kara chooses to explore a powerless existence, she risks forfeiting the mantle of Supergirl, a role that someone else is already prepared to assume. This psychological pressure adds a complex layer to the current status quo, testing Kara's resolve to recover her powers versus accepting a new life path.

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Matrix Returns as New Supergirl

The vacancy in the Supergirl role has been filled by the return of Matrix, a hero who served as the Girl of Steel from the late 1990s to the early 2000s. Lena Luthor discovered the data cube that originally formed Matrix and utilized the new S-Matrix suit to reconstruct the hero's physical body. This revival means that while Kara Zor-El is recovering, the public continues to have a protector with the same title and iconography. The introduction of Matrix raises questions about whether this will be a temporary replacement or a permanent transition, especially given the unresolved nature of Kara's condition.

Upcoming Release and Future Implications

The resolution of these narrative threads will be delivered in Supergirl #19, which is scheduled for release on Wednesday, November 11, by DC Comics. Fans and readers await confirmation on whether the gold kryptonite's effects can be fully reversed or if Kara Zor-El must adapt to a life without flight, heat vision, and super strength. The interaction between the returning Matrix and the powerless Kara will likely define the next era of the Supergirl franchise. For now, the mantle of Supergirl is held by a new face while the original hero undergoes intense medical and magical scrutiny from her closest allies.