All six seasons of Supergirl, starring Melissa Benoist, are scheduled to leave Netflix next month. The DC superhero drama concluded its run on The CW in November 2021.

All six seasons of the DC superhero series Supergirl are scheduled to leave Netflix next month. The departure marks the end of the show's presence on the streaming platform following a long-standing run. This scheduled removal impacts the entire catalog of episodes from the original broadcast period.

The decision affects every episode aired between 2015 and 2021. Viewers must prepare to access the content before the deadline for the final time. This move reflects broader shifts in digital media rights and platform content strategies for older television series.

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The CW's Supergirl originally premiered on October 26, 2015. The television run concluded on November 9, 2021, after a successful six-season lifespan. Created by Ali Adler, Greg Berlanti, and Andrew Kreisberg, the series has now completed its licensing cycle with Netflix.

Melissa Benoist stars in the title role of Kara Zor-El. The character escapes the destruction of Krypton to build a life on Earth. Raised by the Danvers family, she conceals her Kryptonian abilities until adulthood in National City.

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Kara assumes the mantle of Supergirl to defend the city from extraterrestrial threats. She receives support from her foster sister Alex and the Department of Extra-Normal Operations. The narrative explores how Superman's cousin integrates into human society while managing dual identities.

The main cast also includes Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen. Chyler Leigh portrays Alex Danvers, who operates under the alias Sentinel. Jeremy Jordan plays Winn Schott Jr., known as Toyman. David Harewood stars as J'onn J'onzz, the Martian Manhunter.

Critics have noted the strong performance of the lead actress. Rotten Tomatoes reported that most of the credit for the show rests on Benoist's shoulders. Reviewers emphasized that the entertainment value largely depended on her compelling portrayal.

The series played a significant role in the superhero drama landscape. It was part of the broader Arrowverse connected to other DC properties on The CW. The removal from Netflix reduces the immediate availability of this specific entry in the DC television canon.

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Fans seeking to binge the complete narrative must act quickly. The timing aligns with typical licensing rotations that streaming platforms execute. This shift highlights the ongoing changes in how legacy television content is distributed online.