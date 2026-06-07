Supergirl Introduces the Super-Substance Science Scouts, a New Team of Kryptonian Superheroes

The DC Universe's Supergirl introduces a brand-new team of Kryptonian superheroes, each with a unique superpower not related to Superman's traditional abilities. The Super-Substance Science Scouts, a team of young Kandorians, have material-themed abilities and are helping Kara Zor-El and Lena Luthor protect the Bottle City of Kandor from Black Flame. The Bottle City of Kandor deserves a movie of its own, with its unique setting offering a brilliant subversion of traditional superhero spectacles.

The DC Universe's Supergirl introduces a brand-new team of Kryptonian superheroes, each with a unique superpower not related to Superman's traditional abilities. The DC Universe teems with a wide array of extraterrestrial civilizations, including the Green and White Martians, and the Czarnians, a highly advanced species whose rapid healing factors ultimately led to their total extinction at the hands of Lobo.

The DC cosmos also houses horrors like Apokoliptians, as well as an unlimited number of rare species that swear loyalty to the different Lantern Corps. The Bottle City Of Kandor Gets Its Own Superhero Team Supergirl #14; Written And Illustrated By Sophie Campbell Kara Zor-El's story takes a turn as she and Lena Luthor find themselves protecting the Bottle City of Kandor from Black Flame, the Kandorian Kryptonian Zora Vi-Lar.

What starts as a fun time between young Kryptonians ends in a race against time to save a whole city, with Kara and Lena separated and trying to find a way to stop Zora. Fortunately, they aren't alone, as Lena is helped by a group of young Kandorians who call themselves the Super-Substance Science Scouts.

The Super-Substance Science Scouts have material-themed abilities, with members such as Rust, Melt, Grab, and a fourth member with glass-like spikes on their head and shoulders. The Bottle City Of Kandor Deserves A Movie Of Its Own Kandor Is A Key Part Of Superman And Supergirl Lore That Has Gone Overlooked For Too Long As the former capital city of Krypton shrunken and preserved inside a glass jar by Brainiac, Kandor is the living museum of Krypton, trapped in miniature stasis.

A Supergirl or Superman sequel could lean heavily into a high-concept sci-fi survival or political thriller plot, tracking the claustrophobic tension of millions of highly advanced citizens who are fully aware that they are being watched like specimens by a cosmic captor. This unique setting offers a brilliant subversion of traditional superhero spectacles, as instead of waging grand, city-level battles, the Kryptonian heroes would strive to save a literal bottle.

Related 50 Years After Her Debut, DC's Most Overlooked Kryptonian Deserves To Be Bigger Years of confusion damaged a hero's chance to stand out from the crowd. Posts By Derek Faraci Despite its immense storytelling potential, the Bottle City of Kandor is a vital piece of Superman and Supergirl lore that live-action DC adaptations have overlooked for far too long.

From Superman: The Movie to Man of Steel, standalone Superman and Supergirl titles have missed out on the bittersweet reality that Krypton didn't die entirely. Fortunately, Superman: Man of Tomorrow is introducing Brainiac, meaning that Kandor might become relevant to James Gunn's DCU sooner rather than later. Supergirl's focus on the hard sci-fi corners of Kara Zor-El's mythos is a sign that the DCU is moving in the right direction.

The DCU's Supergirl starts off her journey far away from Earth and on a vibrant quest alongside Krypto, Lobo, and a variety of characters as colorful and fantastic as the Super-Substance Science Scouts. If not in Supergirl or Superman: Woman of Tomorrow, then a future DCU sequel could dive deep into Kandor's history and alien population. What's your favorite part of Kandor lore?

Supergirl #14 is available June 10 from DC Comics Supergirl Alias Kara Zor-El Created By John Byrne, Peter David, Wally Wood, Otto Binder, Gary Frank, Al Plastino Franchise DC Comics Age May 195





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