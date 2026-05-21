Supergirl confirmed for Man of Tomorrow and set for solo film in 2026

DC Studios executive Peter Safran confirmed that Kara Zor‑El will appear in the upcoming Man of Tomorrow and will lead her own feature film inspired by the Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow comic series. The announcement follows on‑set sightings of Milly Alcock and details the film's storyline, cast and release dates, while also highlighting related DC universe updates.

The latest update from DC Studios has ignited a wave of excitement among fans of the expanding DC universe. Executive Peter Safran confirmed that Kara Zor‑El will continue to play a central role in the studio's long‑term storytelling strategy.

In a recent interview Safran explained that the character will appear in the upcoming film Man of Tomorrow, describing her as a major component of the overall plan for the new cinematic universe. The confirmation came after a series of on‑set sightings of actress Milly Alcock in Atlanta, where production on Man of Tomorrow is currently underway.

Although the studio had not officially announced her involvement at the time, the presence of Alcock on location added fuel to speculation that her version of Supergirl would be part of the movie's ensemble cast. Alcock first stepped onto the big screen as Kara in the closing moments of Superman, a moment that also introduced the audience to Krypto, the loyal canine companion belonging to the Kryptonian heroine.

Since that debut the character has been positioned for a solo adventure, and the new film will draw inspiration from the acclaimed comic series Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow created by Tom King and Bilquis Evely. The storyline follows Kara after a ruthless adversary forces her onto a perilous quest across the galaxy, compelling her to join forces with an unlikely ally in pursuit of vengeance and justice.

In addition to Alcock, the cast for the Supergirl picture includes Jason Momoa taking on the role of the merciless intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo, Matthias Schoenaerts portraying the enigmatic Krem of the Yellow Hills, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, and David Krumholtz appearing as Zor‑El, Kara's father. The movie is slated for release on June 26 2026, positioning it as a key pillar of the DCU slate for the mid‑2020s.

Meanwhile Man of Tomorrow is scheduled to hit theaters on July 9 2027, further expanding the interconnected narrative that Safran envisions for this new era of superhero cinema. The announcements also came alongside a flurry of other DC‑related updates, including a new Lanterns teaser trailer released by DC Studios and HBO Max, as well as the announcement of season three for the adult‑oriented series My Adventures with Superman on Adult Swim.

These additional pieces demonstrate the studio's commitment to delivering a broad range of content across film and television, all anchored by the central figures of the new DC universe such as Superman, Supergirl, and the emerging cast of heroes and villains that will shape the storytelling landscape for years to come





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