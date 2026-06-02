Supergirl: A Traumatized Heroine and Jason Momoa's Lobo Revealed in New Image

DC's Supergirl film explores a unique, trauma-driven take on the Girl of Steel, distinct from Superman. Jason Momoa's Lobo is showcased in a new image, riding his signature space hog. The film is rated PG-13 for strong violence and is set for a theatrical release.

Supergirl , the highly anticipated DC film, has unveiled its official rating and a new image of Jason Momoa 's Lobo . Directed by Craig Gillespie , the movie is set to explore a traumatized and unapologetic version of the Girl of Steel, distinct from her cousin Superman.

The director revealed that Kara Zor-El, having witnessed Krypton's destruction, carries significant emotional baggage, making her a unique and edgy heroine. Fans are eager to see Momoa's interpretation of Lobo, with the actor's rugged persona seemingly perfect for the anti-hero. The latest image showcases Lobo riding his signature space hog, a cosmic motorcycle, against a backdrop of destruction. The film's official popcorn bucket offers a closer look at Lobo's bike.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the graphic novel the film is based on, depicts a hardened Supergirl. Following her solo film, Supergirl is expected to join Superman in the 2027 film 'Man of Tomorrow'. The MPA has rated the film 'PG-13' for strong violence, indicating intense action sequences. Supergirl is directed by Craig Gillespie, with a screenplay by Ana Nogueira, and produced by James Gunn and Peter Safran. It is scheduled for a theatrical release





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Supergirl DC Jason Momoa Lobo Craig Gillespie MPA PG-13

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