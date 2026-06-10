Supergirl: A Superhero Flick with an Offbeat Twist

Supergirl is a superhero flick that takes a unique approach to the Superman story, with Supergirl, or Kara Zol-El, party-hopping across the universe before a group of space pirates shoot her dog Krypto with a poisonous projectile. The movie also features Jason Momoa as bounty hunter Lobo.

Supergirl , directed by Craig Gillespie and produced by James Gunn and Peter Safran , is a superhero flick that has been pitched as an offbeat, Guardians of the Galaxy-ish slant to David Corenswet ’s Superman .

The movie features Supergirl, or Kara Zol-El, party-hopping across the universe before a group of space pirates shoot her dog Krypto with a poisonous projectile. Jason Momoa also stars as bounty hunter Lobo. The movie is expected to be released in theaters nationwide on June 26, 2026. As of June 10, Supergirl is predicted to earn a 76% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on a bet on





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Supergirl Craig Gillespie James Gunn Peter Safran David Corenswet Superman Guardians Of The Galaxy Jason Momoa Lobo Rotten Tomatoes Critics Rating Predicted Score Bet On June 26 2026 The Man Of Steel Krypto Space Pirates Poisonous Projectile The Odyssey Nimrods Trailer Comedy Movie AMC Theatres Live Concerts Law & Order: SVU Veteran Actor PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie Dinosaur Movie Paramount Pictures Mckenna Grace Green Day

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Jason Momoa's Lobo Takes Center Stage in New Supergirl TrailerA new clip has been released showing Jason Momoa's transformation into the iconic anti-hero role of Lobo, ahead of his big-screen debut in Supergirl. The clip showcases Momoa's preparation for the role, including his physical transformation and the challenges of filming action sequences aboard Lobo's Spacehog vehicle.

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New Supergirl Clips Reveal Lobo and Superman Ahead of 2026 ReleaseWarner Bros. has unveiled several new clips from the upcoming DC Universe film Supergirl, providing a fresh look at Superman and Lobo. The previews showcase Kara Zor-El's arrival on Earth, her first meeting with Superman, and Jason Momoa's portrayal of the bounty hunter Lobo. The film, directed by Craig Gillespie and starring Milly Alcock, is scheduled for release on June 26, 2026.

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Supergirl to Deliver First Proper Theatrical Team-Up Between Superman and SupergirlThe upcoming DCU film Supergirl is set to finally give fans the long-awaited theatrical crossover between Superman and his cousin Kara Zor-El, featuring live-action actors David Corenswet and Milly Alcock, after a brief CGI cameo in The Flash failed to satisfy.

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