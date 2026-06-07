Supercomputer Predicts USMNT’s World Cup Chances After Germany Friendly

Mauricio Pochettino’s side fell to a spirited defeat in Chicago.

“I think it was a good performance,” USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino proclaimed after his side’s narrow defeat to Germany on Saturday. Hosting the European heavyweights at Soldier Field, the USMNT got off to the worst possible start as Arsenal’s Kai Havertz opened the scoring after just two minutes, before Antonee Robinson sent the two sides into the halftime break level with a stunning strike and an equally extravagant celebration.

, but Pochettino was keen to avoid downplaying the narrow margin of defeat at the hands of one of the world’s top national teams.

“I am happy with the performance of everyone,” he continued. “We play one of the most important teams in the ​world. “I think we need to be ​happy with that. We compete, unlucky, I think it was as ‌an ⁠even game.

It was an amazing challenge for us to see how we react, how we show character, how we show togetherness, how we start to play under pressure. ”is determined to establish itself as a genuine force heading into this summer’s World Cup, but what does theMauricio Pochettino remains optimistic.

| John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images The friendly appears to have had the desired result for Pochettino as the USMNT’s chances of a deep run this summer have marginally increased after the This summer’s co-hosts are still seen as the favorites to finish top of what looks set to be a tense group. Group D also features Türkiye, Paraguay and Australia, and while all three of those teams have every right to feel confident about their own chances of progression, the USMNT is leading the way, backed with aof progressing to the round of 32 means a first-stage elimination would be nothing short of an enormous shock.

With a trip to the knockout stages on the cards, the USMNT must prepare for a significant increase in difficulty. The chances of qualifying for the round of 16 drop down towhich, while higher than they were before the friendly, are lower than another 15 teams in the competition, highlighting the narrow margins at that stage of the tournament.

Similarly, 15 teams have a superior chance of reaching the quarterfinals which, if the supercomputer is correct, appears to be a step too far for the USMNT. Again, odds ofare a jump up for the USMNT and they are within touching distance of the numbers for a handful of other clubs.

A slice of good fortune may be needed to advance.chance of reaching the final does not make for good reading on paper, even if it is another increase for the USMNT. Interestingly, however, the supercomputer has actually reduced the USMNT’s chances of winning the World Cup—the only stage of the tournament at which the team’s chance has dropped.

Given just alikelihood of the ultimate glory, Pochettino’s men clearly have more work to do if they are to establish themselves as genuine global heavyweights. Tom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University. He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.





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