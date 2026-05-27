Supercomputer Predicts USMNT’s 2026 World Cup Chances Following Roster Reveal

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has selected the group he hopes will lead the U.S. to glory this summer, but what are the chances?

The U.S. men’s national team officially announced its 2026 World Cup roster, the group of 26 players that hope to lead the country to it’s greatest-ever tournament performance, right on American soil.and it’s so-called “golden generation” arrive to the summer showcase with expectations of making a deep World Cup run.

In the first-ever 48-team World Cup, the co-host has plenty of elements working in its favor to meet the lofty expectations, namely home support and a winnable group. The USMNT is the top-ranked team in Group D . As a host nation, the U.S. was never going to face the global powerhouses of the world during the opening round, already making for a favorable group stage journey.

Instead, Pochettino’s side will face Paraguay in its tournament opener, before taking on Australia and finishing its group stage journey with a bout against Türkiye. The No. 16-world ranked USMNT won’t face another top-20 team during the group stage, with No. 22 Türkiye representing the highest ranked team it’ll take on.believes that an embarrassing group stage elimination is unlikely for the Stars and Stripes.

Due to the expanded 48-team field, the top two finishers from every group plus the top eight third-place finishers will advance to the knockout stage: the newly added round of 32. The supercomputer gives the USMNT aIs a historic summer in the cards for the USMNT? | Shaun Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Imageschance of advancing to the last 16. Things get trickier once the round of 16 comes around.

The USMNT have only advanced to the quarterfinals once from their previous six trips to the round of 16, and the supercomputer gives them achance of achieving the feat this time. It’s not the greatest of outlooks considering 15 teams have higher odds, according to“Why not us?

” has become a slogan for the USMNT ahead of the World Cup, and Pochettino dares to dream ofprobability of making the World Cup final for the first time in history, and finally, Opta gives the U.S. just aREAD THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FCRoberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.





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