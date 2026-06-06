Supercomputer Predicts Germany’s 2026 World Cup Chances After Devastating Injury Blow

Just nine days before Germany’s first World Cup match, Julian Nagelsmann was robbed of a “perfect fit” for the squad.

Lennart Karl’s senior career is less than a year old but the German wonderkid has already been dealt one of the harshest lessons imaginable.

“Unfortunately,” he wrote on social media after his World Cup withdrawal was confirmed, “injuries often happen at the worst possible time. ”, racking up nine goals and eight assists while being trusted to make 39 appearances for Vincent Kompany’s Bundesliga champions.

However, that stellar season was soured by a muscle tear in April which derailed his involvement in theknockout stages and his World Cup has been concluded before it even got a chance to begin with another piece of injury heartache.

“I don’t even know where to begin, but it hurts so incredibly much to miss the biggest tournament,” Karl lamented. “I did everything I could to be fit for the World Cup. ”and was vying with Leroy Sané for a starting spot on the right wing. Karl got the nod in Germany’s breezy 4–0 friendly victory over Finland in a strong lineup.

’s training session at Soldier Field in Chicago, Karl tore a bundle of muscles in his left thigh.

“I feel incredibly sorry for Lenny,” Nagelsmann said. “With his light‑heartedness, his creativity, his pace, and his personality, he fit into the team perfectly. “It is a huge shock for him and for all of us that he will miss the World Cup. It is only a small consolation that he is young and still has many tournaments ahead of him.

We would have loved to have him in the team. ” Germany’s global aspirations won’t be entirely quashed by this blow. Assan Ouedraogo, the RB Leipzig forward called up in Karl’s place, should serve as an able deputy to Sané, who is now widely expected to start.

However, this blow is an unwanted wrinkle in Germany’s delicate preparation. Despite Karl’s absence, Germany remains the heavy favorite to top Group E. Ecuador will likely be its closest challengers, boasting a formidable rearguard action of Champions League finalists Piero Hincapié and Willian Pacho at center back behind Chelsea’s Moisés Caicedo.

Côte d’Ivoire has once again been dealt an unfavorable group stage draw, but Emerse Faé’s 2023 African champion is hopeful of getting to the second round for the first time in the nation’s history.make it through, it will be up against a side which finished third in the group stage. There are 495 different possible combinations of third-place qualifiers, each one slightly altering the makeup of the knockout round.

In the scenario considered to be most likely byThe durable South American outfit isn’t free-scoring—18 games of qualifying produced a grand total of 14 goals—but results have been forthcoming: Paraguay finished level on points with Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia. Nevertheless, Germany is expected to battle through that tie. This is where the draw has not favored Nagelsmann & Co. Germany is on course for a collision with France as early as the round of 16.

Find a way past arguably theShould Germany upset the odds and make it to the showpiece fixture in New Jersey on July 19, England, remarkably, is tipped to be its most likely adversary. The Three Lions are given the edge in this hypothetical rematch of the 1966Grey Whitebloom is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Born and raised in London, he is an avid follower of German, Italian and Spanish top flight football.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shakira and Burna Boy to play in first of three World Cup opening ceremoniesShakira and Burna Boy will perform in Mexico City for the first of three opening ceremonies for the World Cup.

Read more »

Diane McGraw's World Peace Project Kicks Off Philadelphia's World Cup SummerLongtime soccer advocate Diane McGraw launches the World Peace Project during Philadelphia's 2026 World Cup, featuring a youth soccer clinic, a U.S. Men's National Team watch party fundraiser, and a future Youth Peace Summit, aiming to use sport for unity and peace.

Read more »

Texas World Cup weather: Will ‘first true heat wave’ hit as tournament begins?What forecasters are calling “the first true heat wave of the summer' could arrive in parts of the U.S. just as the World Cup begins next week.

Read more »

Seattle readies for first World Cup match June 15 after waterfront and transit upgradesWith Seattle's first FIFA World Cup match just days away, many of the event's biggest accomplishments are already complete.

Read more »