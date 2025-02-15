Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo Switch 2: Release Date Predictions & Historical Context

Could the next Super Smash Bros. game be closer than we think? This article examines the historical release patterns of the series and explores the likelihood of a new installment arriving for the Nintendo Switch 2 in the near future.

The next Super Smash Bros. game remains unofficially announced, but strong rumors and logical speculation point towards its development for the Nintendo Switch 2 . It's not just a hunch; it's highly probable that a new Super Smash Bros. is in the works for the next-gen console and likely nearing completion. While the lack of official reveal might lead to skepticism, historical patterns suggest we could be enjoying the next installment in the series by this time next year.

To understand why a new Super Smash Bros. game is likely closer than many Nintendo fans anticipate, let's delve into the series' past. The inaugural Super Smash Bros. game graced our screens in 1999 on the Nintendo 64. Two years later, in 2001, Super Smash Bros. Melee arrived on the GameCube. A significant wait followed, with the third installment, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, finally making its debut on the Wii in 2008. A six-year gap then separated this release from the fourth game, Super Smash Bros. for 3DS and Wii U, which launched in 2014. And lastly, in 2018, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate graced the Nintendo Switch. Between these releases, we observed gaps of two years, seven years, six years, and four years. The average gap stands at 4.3 years, with the longest being seven years. Considering that seven years have already passed since Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's release, the anticipation for a new entry is entirely reasonable based on this historical data.With the new Mario Kart and a rumored Pokemon RPG expected to release this year, the next Super Smash Bros. reveal might not arrive until April 2nd, 2024. However, it's difficult to envision a release date much beyond 2026 given the established pattern.





