Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Third Film in Franchise Expected in 2029

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's voice actor, Keegan-Michael Key, confirmed that a third installment in the franchise is expected to be released in theaters in 2029. The directors, Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, are passionate about the Mario universe and want to ensure the third film is perfect. The first two films were successful, grossing over $1.36 billion at the box office.

Keegan-Michael Key , who voices Toad in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie , confirmed that the third installment in the franchise is likely to be released in theaters in 2029.

Key's statement came during an interview with ScreenRant's Liam Crowley for the film's digital release. The director duo, Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, are passionate about the Mario universe and want to ensure the third film is perfect. Key apologized for the long wait, but assured fans that it will be worth it. The Super Mario Bros.

Movie, released in 2023, was a critical and commercial success, grossing $1.36 billion at the box office and receiving three Golden Globe nominations. The sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, released in April 2023, has grossed $967 million and is currently the highest-grossing film of the year. The film is available for purchase and rent on digital platforms and will be released on Peacock in the future.

The future of the franchise is uncertain, with no official announcements from Illumination and Universal regarding a third film.





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Super Mario Galaxy Movie Super Mario Bros. Movie Keegan-Michael Key Jack Black 2029 Sequel Illumination Universal Box Office Rotten Tomatoes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra Struggles to Outperform Affordable Galaxy A ModelsThe Galaxy S26 Ultra, the highest-end model in the Galaxy S26 series, did not become the best-selling Samsung phone during the first quarter of 2026. Instead, Samsung's cheapest Galaxy A phones outsold it. This trend has been consistent over the past few years, with Samsung's flagships failing to outperform the more affordable Galaxy A models. Factors such as launch timing, market demand, and Samsung's strategy of releasing a variety of Galaxy smartphones at various price points may contribute to this success.

Read more »

A Music City Super Bowl: 2030 Super Bowl To Be Played In NashvilleThe NFL is taking the 2030 Super Bowl to Nashville and the Tennessee Titans’ new Nissan Stadium.

Read more »

Atlanta to Host Super Bowl LXII in 2028, Super Bowl LXI in Inglewood in 2027The NFL has confirmed the host cities for the upcoming Super Bowls, including Super Bowl LXII in Atlanta in 2028 and Super Bowl LXI in Inglewood, California in 2027. Super Bowl LXIV will be held in Nashville in 2030.

Read more »

‘Super Mario Bros.’ Movies Directors Michael Jelenic, Aaron Horvath Sign Overall Deal with Netflix (Exclusive)The 'Super Mario Bros.' movie, as well as the duo's 'Teen Titans Go!' series, have drawn massive viewership on the streamer.

Read more »