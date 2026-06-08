Super Mario Galaxy Movie Reaches $1 Billion Milestone Amid Strong 2026 Box Office

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has become the first 2026 release to cross the $1 billion threshold, achieving the feat in just over two months despite its availability on PVOD. This milestone comes as 2026 outpaces 2025 in domestic box office returns by $300 million, though earlier years saw hits like Ne Zha 2 and Lilo & Stitch reach similar heights.

The recent box office landscape has been dominated by notable releases such as The Backrooms, Obsession, and Masters of the Universe, yet a significant achievement went relatively unnoticed.

Amidst discussions about The Mandalorian and Grogu's underperformance and the counter-programming offered by the WWII drama Pressure, a holdover mega-hit reached a milestone unmatched by any other film this year. In 2025, the Chinese animated phenomenon Ne Zha 2 had already grossed over $2 billion globally, while the live-action Lilo & Stitch remake became the first 2025 film to hit $1 billion.

Interestingly, no 2026 release had reached the billion-dollar mark until now, even though 2026 has outperformed 2025 domestically by approximately $300 million year-to-date. This past weekend, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie surpassed $1 billion, just over two months after its theatrical debut on April 1. The film has accumulated $428.5 million in North America and $571.5 million internationally, totaling exactly $1 billion.

Remarkably, this milestone was achieved even after the movie had entered the premium video-on-demand (PVOD) market, underscoring its sustained popularity and strong audience reception despite the shift in distribution window. This accomplishment highlights the enduring appeal of franchise adaptations and animated features in driving box office success, even in a crowded and competitive market environment





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Box Office Super Mario Galaxy Movie 2026 Films Billion Dollar Milestone Animated Movies

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