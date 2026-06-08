Super Mario Galaxy Movie Crosses $1 Billion Worldwide in 2026, Setting Box Office Records

Illumination's The Super Mario Galaxy Movie becomes the first film of 2026 to surpass $1 billion globally in its tenth weekend, making it the year's highest-grossing film and the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation ever.

Illumination , Nintendo, and Universal's Super Mario Galaxy Movie has achieved a monumental milestone by crossing $1 billion at the worldwide box office, making it the first film to reach that mark in 2026.

The animated sequel accomplished this feat in its tenth weekend of release, a testament to its sustained popularity and broad appeal. According to Box Office Mojo, the film currently holds the top spot as the highest-grossing movie of the year both domestically and internationally. Domestically, it has earned $428.5 million, becoming only the second Illumination film to gross over $400 million in the United States. Internationally, the film has pulled in $571.5 million, standing as the highest-grossing MPA title overseas.

With this latest hit, the Super Mario franchise has now surpassed $2 billion in total worldwide gross, ranking as the No. 9 biggest animated franchise globally. This also marks Chris Meledandri's third franchise to crack the top 10 animated franchises, alongside Despicable Me and Dr. Seuss' The Grinch. The sequel now stands as the second-highest-grossing film based on a video game worldwide, with only its predecessor, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, earning more in that category.

Stateside, the film also ranks as the second-highest-grossing Universal animated picture ever, trailing only The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie debuted at No. 1 globally and maintained that position for three consecutive weekends, demonstrating strong word-of-mouth and repeat viewership. The film's success is part of a broader trend of video game adaptations gaining traction in Hollywood, with Mario leading the charge.

The franchise's rapid ascent is notable: it reached the $2 billion milestone with just two films, which is fewer entries than any other franchise in the top 10. For comparison, Despicable Me has earned $5.64 billion across six films, Shrek has $3.98 billion across six, Toy Story has $3.28 billion across five, and the Super Mario franchise now holds the ninth spot with $2.30 billion from two films. Madagascar rounds out the top 10 with $2.26 billion across seven films.

This efficiency highlights the immense brand power of Mario, which has been a cultural icon for decades. The film's success also bodes well for future installments, as Nintendo and Illumination have already announced a third Mario movie in development. Beyond the box office numbers, the film has resonated with audiences of all ages, blending nostalgic elements with modern animation and storytelling. Critics have praised its vibrant visuals and faithful adaptation of the beloved video game series.

The voice cast, including Chris Pratt as Mario, Jack Black as Bowser, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, has received acclaim for their performances. The film's soundtrack, featuring a mix of original songs and classic game tunes, has also been a hit. As the first film to cross $1 billion in 2026, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie sets a high bar for the rest of the year's releases.

It joins a select group of animated films that have achieved this milestone, including Frozen, Incredibles 2, and Minions. The film's success is a shining example of the power of animation and the enduring appeal of video game properties. With its record-breaking run, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has cemented its place in cinematic history and delighted fans around the world





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