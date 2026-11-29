Thirty years after its 1996 launch, Super Mario 64 is praised for Peach's Castle, a hub world whose hidden secrets and freedom to explore make it stand out.

Thirty years after Super Mario 64 first launched on the Nintendo 64, a commentary piece argues that the game's best level is not a traditional stage at all. The writer contends that Peach's Castle, the hub world that serves as the gateway to every other area, is the standout space in a title first released on September 26, 1996. The game was developed and published by Nintendo.

The argument is built on a simple premise: the castle is more than a menu for choosing levels. It is a place players can wander, explore and enjoy for its own sake, and the writer considers it one of the greatest levels in video game history.

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Why Peach's Castle Works as a Playable Space

Peach's Castle works because it functions as a playground rather than a simple corridor between stages. The commentary notes that players can enter the castle and leap through the first painting, but they can also run around the garden, climb trees and explore the surrounding grounds.

Once players move deeper into the game, the castle reveals a dense web of mysteries. The piece points to secret slides, a hidden aquarium and a large area underneath the moat as examples of content waiting to be uncovered.

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The writer also points to the game's wider design. Shifting Sand Land, Wet-Dry World and Tick Tock Clock each offer inventive challenges, yet every one of those worlds is accessed through Peach's Castle, which the author describes as the true centrepiece of the experience.

Competing Views on Whether It Counts as a Level

The main objection to the argument is that Peach's Castle is not a level in the traditional sense. The commentary acknowledges that critics could describe it as more of a hub world, and it concedes that point before rejecting its importance.

The author counters that the castle is also a playground for both Mario and the player. In the writer's view, the freedom to simply exist in the space is what separates it from ordinary stage design, and that freedom is why it deserves a place on the list.

The piece also acknowledges that the castle may look limited by modern standards. However, it argues that in 1996, the level of detail was astonishing for players experiencing three-dimensional gameplay for the first time, particularly those in the late 1990s.

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What the Castle Means for Players Today

The commentary's central claim is that Peach's Castle gives every player a good time, regardless of skill. The writer says that players did not need to collect all 120 stars to enjoy wandering the halls and discovering what waited around each corner.

The author credits Nintendo with encouraging players to experiment and discover things for themselves. According to the piece, this approach gives the castle a kind of magic that the writer believes many modern games lack.

The writer concludes that Super Mario 64's hub world remains undefeated and a joy to explore. The franchise context matters here, since Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Odyssey are cited as later, more polished entries, yet the commentary maintains that the original castle still stands above them in terms of exploration.