The mega El Niño phenomenon is severely impacting key fish stocks by reducing nutrient upwelling in South America, leading to lower catches and reduced omega-3 content in fish. With global supply already insufficient to meet recommended dietary needs and long-term outlooks worsened by ocean warming, experts urge the adoption of existing solutions to secure EPA and DHA sources.

Long-chain omega-3s are important for our heart and brain health, but most of us aren’t eating anything like the recommended amount. In fact, we couldn’t all eat enough even if we tried – the global supply of long-chain omega-3s is too low.

Now, the super El Niño is making the problem even worse. The issue is that, whether you get your long-chain omega-3s from supplements or by eating farmed fish, those almost allharvested from the oceans. The mega-El Niño that developed this year is hitting key fish stocks by reducing the upwelling of nutrient-rich waters off South America. This not only reduces catches, it also lessens the amount of omega-3s in the fish that are caught.

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In October, Peruthis year – and Peru alone supplies around a fifth of the omega-3-rich fishmeal and fish oil used worldwide. This will lead to While this El Niño will end, the long-term outlook is dire. The world’s population is still growing, but the fish oil supply cannot be increased. What’s more, the long-chain omega-3s in marine fish ultimately derive from algae, and the amount of omega-3s that algae produce seems.

As the world’s oceans warm, the supply of omega-3s may decline. Now for the good news: we have already developed solutions. We’ve just got to use them. At this point, some of you will be thinking: “What are you talking about?

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I get all the omega-3s I need from eating foods such as walnuts, flaxseeds and chia seeds. Who needs fish oil? ” Well, you do. You’ll have noticed I have been talking about long-chain omega-3s.

Some plants are rich in short-chain omega-3s such as ALA, but they don’t contain the two key long-chain omega-3s EPA and DHA. Our bodies can convert a little ALA into EPA and DHA, but we need to eat foods containing EPA and DHA to get enough.eat two portions of fish a weekof EPA and DHA in their diets, a 2014 study found.

The situation more than a decade later is almost certainly worse, because over half of the fish we now eat comes from fish farms, and levels of long-chain omega-3s in farmed fishat Rothamsted Research in the UK.

“There was no label saying ‘50 per cent less EPA and DHA’, so I think the consumer was badly misled in that respect. ” We now need to eat three portions of fish per week to get enough, he says.

The reason why is that farmed salmon used to be fed entirely on fishmeal and fish oil, but, as prices have risen because of the limited supply, a growing portion of their feed has come from crop plants instead plants to produce long-chain omega-3s by adding genes from algae. A GM canola whose oil is around 10 per cent DHAand fish feed. The fish feed, produced by a Melbourne-based multinational called Nufarm, is being used in Canada and Chile as well as the US, and has The problem is that the GM canola produces very little EPA.

Another company did manage to modify canola to produce EPA, but that produced no DHA, says Napier. His team, however, has createdwhose oil contains more than 10 per cent EPA and 10 per cent DHA. Last year, Nufarm acquired the rights to this technology.

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“We can make the same level of EPA and DHA as you would find in a fish oil in our GM camelina,” says Napier, who is working with Nufarm to help get the camelina on the market. , which gives salmon its colour. Like long-chain omega-3s, the astaxanthin in salmon ultimately derives from marine algae, so, as fish feeds have changed, producers have had to start feeding them synthetic astaxanthin made from petrochemicals, because consumers won’t buy grey salmon.

In other words, the GM camelina could provide at least three of the key compounds found in fish meal. Will this approach take off? Crop production can be scaled up more easily than algal production. In places such as Europe, there are a lot of regulatory barriers to growing and selling GM crops directly, but GM crops are already imported for animal feed.

So we will have to wait and see, but certainly in technological terms, we already have two solutions to the shortage of fish-oil-derived long-chain omega-3s. And getting them from algae or GM crops instead of fish will avoid the issues with dioxins and PCBs. There is also the question of sustainability, but it’s hard to compare the different approaches. Catching wild fish, growing crops and cultivating algae can all be very destructive, but often in different ways.

There are also many environmental issues with farming fish. Would the best solution sustainability-wise be to cut out fish altogether and get our long-chain omega-3s directly from GM plants instead? Napier says eating fish does have benefits besides providing omega-3s.

However, together withOmega-3-rich GM tomatoes won’t reach supermarket shelves in Europe any time soon, but could do so in countries such as the US, where getting GM crops approved is much easier. I, for one, think they are a brilliant idea, and can’t wait to try them. Mathematicians are amazed by ‘holy grail’ proof of Riemann hypothesis