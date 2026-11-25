Met Office forecasts below-average temperatures and snow for northern UK. The Super El Nino and polar vortex create conditions for a potential white Christmas.

Forecasts indicate that a white Christmas is more feasible for Britain this year than in recent memory. Meteorologists link this shift to the powerful Super El Niño event currently developing in the Pacific Ocean. Long-range predictions suggest that temperatures across parts of the United Kingdom could drop below average in the weeks leading up to December 25.

Met Office Predicts Colder Temperatures

The Met Office has released its long-range forecast for the period covering December 9 to December 23. This report suggests that while southern regions like London and Cornwall may see milder conditions, the north and northeast face a higher probability of below-average temperatures. Specific areas including Newcastle and Edinburgh are identified as the most likely locations to experience snow and ice. The forecast explicitly states that wetter than average conditions are expected in the west and south, while colder weather with winter hazards is more probable in the north.

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Ben Rich Analyzes Forecast Probability

BBC meteorologist Ben Rich has commented on the increasing likelihood of a snowy festive season. He noted that while the impacts of El Niño on UK weather are often subtle, the current Super El Niño event presents unique conditions. Rich explained that the ingredients for snowy weather are beginning to align, though he cautioned that long-range snow prediction remains difficult. He emphasized that small shifts in wind direction can dramatically alter outcomes, turning predicted snow showers into mild, wet rain.

Ilán Kelman Links El Nino to Winter Cold

Professor Ilán Kelman from University College London supports the view that El Niño influences winter severity. He stated that the phenomenon typically brings warmer, stormier autumns followed by colder, stormier winters. Kelman pointed out that while London usually receives only a light dusting of snow every two years, the current El Niño cycle suggests an increased readiness for snow from January through March. His analysis aligns with broader observations that extreme Pacific events can tilt seasonal odds toward colder European winters.

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Polar Vortex Weakens and Shifts Jet Stream

Weather experts are also monitoring the polar vortex, a massive whirlpool of freezing air in the upper atmosphere. Earlier this month, this vortex weakened unexpectedly, which can disrupt the jet stream. A shift in the jet stream increases the likelihood that freezing Arctic air will escape into lower latitudes, potentially affecting Britain. This atmospheric change adds another layer of complexity to the forecast, as the UK's position between the Atlantic Ocean and continental Europe makes it highly sensitive to wind direction changes.

Challenges in Long-Range Snow Prediction

Predicting snow remains notoriously difficult due to the specific combination of cold air and moisture required for snowfall. Even short-term forecasts face uncertainty, as minor variations in atmospheric elements can change rain into snow or vice versa. Forecasters stress that conditions can change significantly between now and Christmas Day. While some amateur forecasters on social media report gathering cold patterns over the hemisphere, official models continue to emphasize the role of the Super El Niño and polar dynamics in shaping the coming weeks.