Super Bowl Surprise: Philly Fan Gets Engaged During Game, Jokes About Beating Taylor Swift to the Proposal

A Philadelphia Eagles fan got the ultimate Super Bowl surprise when her boyfriend proposed during the game, leaving her ecstatic and wondering if Taylor Swift will have to wait longer for her own proposal.

A Philadelphia Eagles fan isn't shaking off the euphoria that comes with getting engaged anytime soon -- especially because she got a ring before the Super Bowl LVII ended Sunday night. She tells TMZ she could not believe it was happening because she had just discussed the Taylor Swift engagement rumors with her friends. Kara says, 'One minute, I was talking about the game, the Taylor Swift engagement rumors, and whether Travis Kelce would propose if the Chiefs won ...

The next thing I knew, my boyfriend was down on one knee right there in the middle of it all!' She adds, 'Now, every Super Bowl will be more than just a football game for me, it’s the anniversary of the day I got the best surprise of my life. And hey, if Taylor’s still waiting for her proposal, I guess I beat her to it!'There have been swirling rumors about a possible engagement between the 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker and the KC tight end for a year ... with many folks buzzing with excitement about Travis potentially asking for her hand in marriage after securing the Lombardi Trophy for a third straight year.





SUPER BOWL ENGAGEMENT PHILADELPHIA EAGLES TAYLOR SWIFT TRAVIS KELCE

