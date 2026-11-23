February's Super Bowl will air live on hundreds of Imax screens in the U.S. and in select international markets, Walt Disney Co., the NFL and Imax said Monday.

If your living room TV isn’t cutting it, the Super Bowl is coming to a much bigger screen. The big game will be shown this February on hundreds of Imax screens across the U.S. and in certain international markets, Walt Disney Co., the NFL and Imax said Monday.

The companies called it the largest live event ever shown in Imax theaters. The screenings will begin at 3 p.m. PT and run more than four hours, covering pre-game coverage, the game, the halftime show and the post-game show. Tickets go on sale in January.

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“Watching the Super Bowl with your fellow fans is one of the great shared experiences in sports,” Ken Potrock, president of major event integration for Disney, said in a statement. “This first-of-its-kind collaboration with the NFL and Imax takes it to a historic new scale. ”.. The game will air on Disney’s ABC network, which last carried the game in 2006, as well as on ESPN, the ESPN app, Disney+ and Univision.

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Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the Los Angeles Times, with a focus on Hollywood studios. She also writes the weekly