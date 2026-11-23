The NFL, ESPN and Walt Disney have agreed a first-ever deal to live stream the ultimate sports championship game in large format theaters in domestic and select international markets.

With Super Bowl LXI the first for ESPN in the sport media brand’s history, its four-hour game day telecast on Feb. 14, 2027 will feature the main championship game telecast, the halftime show headlined by Jay-Z and pregame and postgame coverage.

The Imax partnership is part of an effort by Walt Disney to make the 2027 Super Bowl telecast as widely accessible as possible.

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“Watching the Super Bowl with your fellow fans is one of the great shared experiences in sports, and this first-of-its-kind collaboration with the NFL and Imax takes it to a historic new scale,” Ken Potrock, president, major event integration for The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement on Monday. “With ESPN’s first Super Bowl, we’re reaching fans across an unprecedented range of platforms and meeting them wherever they want to be, with unique moments that only Disney and ESPN can deliver,” he added.

Walt Disney plans to leverage every part of its portfolio, from theme parks to films to products and experiences toIn an era of 70-inch TV screens and sporting events in sports bar, the NFL is also looking to bring its game day live event product to even bigger screens, with food and beverages on sale in the lobby. The NFL in 2017 struck a sponsorship deal with Canadian cinema giant Cineplex to showand the Super Bowl broadcast live on its movie screens north of the U.S. border.game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 7 to a first-ever in-market NFL watch party at its theater in West Plano, Texas, as part of another sponsorship deal.

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NFL games are currently shown in COSM venues as well.

“The Super Bowl is a one-of-a-kind global cultural event imbued with spectacle, sound, drama, and heroes — all the makings of a great Imax experience,” Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax said in his own statement. “This is a milestone for Imax that further elevates our standing as a premier global platform for entertainment and events, and we’re excited to work in partnership with Disney, ESPN and the NFL to give football fans an unforgettable night.

”game telecast promises to be the largest live event ever for Imax as its large format theaters in Australia, New Zealand and Brazil will also broadcast the championship NFL game. As the NFL looks to broaden its international audience, including on more digital platforms, ESPN earlier announced additional content like,animated telecast on Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney XD.broadcast team of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge will call the Super Bowl LXI game.