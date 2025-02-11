Super Bowl LIX Breaks Viewership Records as Eagles Cruise to Victory

Super Bowl LIX shattered viewing records as NFL fans tuned in to watch the Philadelphia Eagles dominate the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. The game, broadcast on FOX and streamed live for free on Tubi, drew an estimated 126 million viewers across various platforms.

Super Bowl LIX shattered viewership records as NFL fans flocked to watch the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. The final score was 40-22, with the game taking place in New Orleans. FOX Sports reported on Monday that an estimated 126 million viewers tuned in across various platforms, including FOX, FOX Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo, and NFL Digital.

Notably, this Super Bowl marked the first time the game was streamed live and for free on Tubi, a significant contributing factor to the record-breaking numbers.The peak viewership reached an astonishing 135.7 million, according to FOX Sports, occurring between 8 and 8:15 p.m. ET in the second quarter when the Eagles were already establishing a commanding lead. An impressive 14.5 million viewers opted to stream the game on Tubi and NFL Digital properties, with Tubi alone reaching 13.6 million viewers. This surge in streaming viewership underscores the evolving landscape of sports consumption in the digital age.The Eagles' victory was fueled by exceptional performances from quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was named Super Bowl MVP, and a formidable defense that effectively neutralized Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and stifled their offensive efforts. Head coach Nick Sirianni acknowledged the team's collective effort, stating, 'This is the ultimate team game. You can't be great without the greatness of others. Great performance by everybody — offense, defense, special teams.' He emphasized the team's unwavering focus on winning, regardless of external opinions or strategies. The game also featured several notable moments, including the Chiefs' pursuit of a third consecutive Super Bowl title, Kendrick Lamar's electrifying halftime performance, a surprise appearance by Taylor Swift, and a historic visit from former President Donald Trump, who became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SUPER BOWL NFL PHILADELPHIA EAGLES KANSAS CITY CHIEFS VIEWERSHIP RECORDS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eagles Super Bowl: Fans grocery shop early ahead of Super Bowl LIXEagles’ fans headed out to the grocery stores to prepare early for Super Bowl Sunday.

Read more »

Eagles Soar to Super Bowl Favorites After Super Bowl LIX WinFollowing their victory in Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles have quickly become the frontrunners to win next year's Super Bowl, capturing the most bets and handle in ESPN BET's futures market. Their odds have shortened significantly, and they are now tied for second with the Baltimore Ravens in the 2026 Super Bowl odds. Meanwhile, other teams like the Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals, and Buffalo Bills are also attracting significant betting action.

Read more »

Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl LIX Preview: Can the Eagles Overcome Mahomes' Magic?The upcoming Super Bowl LIX rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles promises to be a thrilling spectacle. With the Chiefs favored by 1.5 points, the focus will be on whether the Eagles can overcome Patrick Mahomes' prowess in the clutch. The article analyzes key factors like Goedert's threat against the Chiefs' defense and Kelce's potential for a big game, ultimately predicting a Chiefs victory.

Read more »

Fangio Recalls 'Blackout Bowl' as Eagles Prepare to Face Chiefs in Super Bowl LIXVic Fangio, now the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator, reminisces about the Super Bowl XLVII power outage during Super Bowl LIX's opening night. He compares the experience to a terrorist attack, highlighting the chaotic situation that ensued. Fangio will face a new challenge this time, tasked with stopping Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Read more »

Super Bowl LIX: Most-Watched Super Bowl in HistoryThe Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs captivated audiences in Super Bowl LIX, projected to be the most-watched Super Bowl ever. With a record-breaking 126 million viewers tuning in, the game featured high-stakes competition for the first three-peat Super Bowl championship, alongside star-studded performances by Lady Gaga, Ledisi, Jon Batiste, and a show-stopping halftime show by Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and Samuel L. Jackson. Streaming viewership also reached new heights, with Tubi attracting 13.6 million viewers and combined NFL digital properties drawing in 14.5 million.

Read more »

NFL Super Bowl LIX odds: Will any Super Bowl records be broken?Are any Super Bowl records in jeopardy of being broken this Sunday? Never say never. See the odds for which pages in the history books could be rewritten.

Read more »