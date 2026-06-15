Super Bowl-level security surrounded the Dallas World Cup match and fans saw it up close

Officials call it the most complex nationwide security operation yet. See the layers of security around Dallas’ World Cup match.

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies provided Super Bowl–level protection around the FIFA World Cup "Dallas Stadium" in Arlington. From concrete barriers and reinforced fencing to hundreds of law enforcement personnel, security was on full display in Arlington.

Officials deployed Super Bowl-level protections for one of the most heavily secured sporting events ever held in the United States. The first Dallas World Cup match between the Netherlands and Japan was played on Sunday under what officials describe as the most complex and robust nationwide security operation ever implemented. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies provided Super Bowl–level protection around the FIFA World Cup"Dallas Stadium" in Arlington.

The FBI told NBC 5 it was not aware of any drone issues around the stadium during Sunday's match. However, the agency reports officials have seized several drones suspected of straying into restricted airspace around the FIFA fan festival at Fair Park in Dallas in recent days. Authorities said they planned to release more details soon, but gave no indication that the drones posed a threat.

Officials have expressed concern in recent weeks that"clueless or careless" drone operators might launch drones close to World Cup events while unaware of temporary flight restrictions in place, including around the Fan Festival. At the stadium in Arlington on Sunday, federal and local law enforcement officials reported no unexpected security issues or significant disturbances. The setup looked different from a typical Cowboys game, with a much higher level of protection in place.

Sidewalks surrounding the stadium were lined with large concrete barriers designed to guard against potential vehicle threats. Metal fencing enclosed the stadium’s outer perimeter. Once inside that fencing, fans passed through security checkpoints for screening. Explosive detection dogs were also working the entrances, trained to screen people for potential threats.

Despite those measures, the head of the FBI’s Dallas office tells NBC 5 that law enforcement still needs help from soccer fans and DFW residents to report suspicious activity during the World Cup.

"There's not a single law enforcement agency that can complete this mission on its own", Dallas FBI special-agent-in-charge Joseph Rothrock told NBC 5 in a recent interview. "We all need each other to make North Texas safe, but we also need the community. We need those eyes and ears, whether it be in the physical world or online. When they see something suspicious, bring it to law enforcement", Rothrock said.

Federal officials continue to say they are not aware of any credible threats against World Cup events in Dallas or the other U.S. host cities. However, they acknowledge that the security situation remains complex due to the scale of the tournament. There are eight more match days scheduled in Arlington.

In addition, stadiums in 10 other U.S. host cities are operating under similar security measures. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC DFW. AI tools helped convert the story into a digital article, and an NBC DFW journalist edited it again before publication.





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